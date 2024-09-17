Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grieving parents from Blackpool are putting their best foot forward to help raise vital funds for a charity close to their heart.

Keith and Beverly Walsh lost their only child, Zara Taylor, in October last year at the age of 33.

Zara was just 30 when she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM) in January 2021 and underwent surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, while also pursuing privately-funded treatment alongside her standard of care NHS treatment. But sadly, nothing could save Zara, an NHS administrator working for Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Shocked at the grim statistics for brain tumour patients and how woefully underfunded research into finding better outcomes was, Zara had started a Fundraising Group, which she called Zara’s Appeal for a Cure. It was set up under the umbrella of Brain Tumour Research after her diagnosis, which raised more than £19,000 during her lifetime.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.

Determined to build on Zara’s legacy, Keith and Beverly will be taking part in a Walk of Hope from Chatsworth House in the Peak District, Derbyshire on Saturday 28 September. It is one of six flagship Walks being held by the charity on that day. While Zara was still alive, Keith abseiled down the tower at Trafford Manchester in a Power Ranger suit, as well as taking part in the charity’s Cycle 274 Miles in August campaign, which raised £2,000 for Zara’s Appeal for a Cure.

Pharmacy delivery driver for Norchem chemists, Keith, said: “Zara was so selfless and wanted to help others diagnosed with brain tumours, leading her to set up her Fundraising Group to help raise awareness and much-needed funds to help find a cure. She was determined to beat the odds herself and be one of the lucky 5% who live more than five years post-diagnosis, but it was not to be.

“Now we just want to do what we can to continue Zara’s amazing legacy. Brain cancer is such a cruel disease, robbing parents of children and children of parents, often long before their time.

Beverly, a hairdresser, who owns the Ahead of Hair salon in Blackpool, said:“We’re looking forward to walking in the grounds of Chatsworth House, along with around 13 or 14 Zara’s Appeal for a Cure supporters who’re making the trip over to Chatsworth with us. We hope we’ll be enjoying some late summer sunshine on the day and raising lots of money – already, thanks to the incredible generosity of my and Keith’s customers, our total for the Walk is over £800 and going up daily.”

Walk of Hope takes place across the UK on Saturday 28 September with six organised walks, as well as the option for supporters to organise their own in their community, set up fundraising pages and make donations to help find a cure.

The Chatsworth House Walk of Hope starts out from the Golden Gate and incorporates a 5km family friendly route in parkland and historic woodland, affording fantastic views. Participants will travel across varied terrain as they raise funds and awareness to help find a cure for brain tumours.

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are really grateful to Beverly and Keith for continuing Zara’s incredible legacy and taking part in Walk of Hope. It promises to be a great day out when people affected by brain tumours can come together to raise funds towards bringing hope to families affected the disease in the future.

“One in three people knows someone affected by a brain tumour with just 12% of those diagnosed with one surviving beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers. This needs to change.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Zara’s Appeal for a Cure go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zarasappealforacure

To find out more and register for one of our Walk of Hope events, or sign up to do your own, go to www.walk-of-hope.org

