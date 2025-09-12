Greystonegill Distillery joins Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone as Bronze Patron

Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone is proud to welcome Greystonegill Distillery as its newest Bronze Patron, recognising their generous support and commitment to making a difference for young people across the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rooted on the Lancashire-Yorkshire border, Greystonegill Distillery—renowned for its dedication to both craftsmanship and community—has become part of a growing network of patrons supporting the Youth Zone’s essential services.

Their patronage will directly contribute to vital youth services, including arts, sports, mental health support and employability programmes. Crucially, everything offered by the Youth Zone is completely free of charge for young people and families, due to the fantastic support of funders and the local business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to have Greystonegill Distillery join our family of patrons,” said Wayne Wild, Chair of Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone. “Their support reflects a shared belief in the power of opportunity and the importance of investing in the next generation.”

Young people from Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone celebrate the addition of a new patron.

As a Youth Zone Patron, Greystonegill Distillery will be recognised across Youth Zone communications and invited to engage with the wider community through events and initiatives that celebrate local collaboration.

“At Greystonegill, we’re passionate about supporting organisations that make a real difference,” said David Southey, Owner of Greystonegill Distillery. “We’re honoured to stand alongside Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone in creating brighter futures for local young people.”

Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone continues to grow its network of business supporters, each playing a vital role in amplifying the charity’s impact and ensuring every young person has the chance to thrive.

For more information on becoming a patron, contact [email protected].