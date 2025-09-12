Greystonegill Distillery joins Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone as Bronze Patron
Rooted on the Lancashire-Yorkshire border, Greystonegill Distillery—renowned for its dedication to both craftsmanship and community—has become part of a growing network of patrons supporting the Youth Zone’s essential services.
Their patronage will directly contribute to vital youth services, including arts, sports, mental health support and employability programmes. Crucially, everything offered by the Youth Zone is completely free of charge for young people and families, due to the fantastic support of funders and the local business community.
“We’re thrilled to have Greystonegill Distillery join our family of patrons,” said Wayne Wild, Chair of Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone. “Their support reflects a shared belief in the power of opportunity and the importance of investing in the next generation.”
As a Youth Zone Patron, Greystonegill Distillery will be recognised across Youth Zone communications and invited to engage with the wider community through events and initiatives that celebrate local collaboration.
“At Greystonegill, we’re passionate about supporting organisations that make a real difference,” said David Southey, Owner of Greystonegill Distillery. “We’re honoured to stand alongside Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone in creating brighter futures for local young people.”
Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone continues to grow its network of business supporters, each playing a vital role in amplifying the charity’s impact and ensuring every young person has the chance to thrive.
For more information on becoming a patron, contact [email protected].