Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity raises £40k at 2025 Gala Dinner

Third annual dinner welcomed guests from Greater Manchester’s business community to unite in tackling homelessness crisis in the region.

A night of dinner, dancing and a surprise DJ set from Andy Burnham has raised £40,000for the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity – more than double raised at the 2023 and 2024 events combined. Over 350 guests from the North West’s business community came together at New Century Hall, enjoying a delicious dinner, drinks and dancing, with an exclusive performance from Manchester native Mr Scruff.

The event opened with a moving reminder of why everyone was there: interviews with Mancunians who have been helped out of homelessness by the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity. As guests dined, host and charity ambassador Matty White introduced Andy Burnham and BBC DJ Nihal Arthanayake, who talked about the impact of the charity’s A Bed Every Night scheme and the power of the preventative programmes it funds. The pair then took to the decks for a surprise DJ set, with further music provided by the team from Manchester DJs and a live performance from Anna Kathryn Lynch.

Guests were then treated to a poem – A Bed Every Night – specially written for the evening and performed by local community hero The Blind Poet. Professional doodler Dave Draws created a live mural on the night titled ‘Show Me Home’, featuring words gathered from guests on the night. This exclusive original was auctioned off for£6,000.

Nihal Arthanayake with Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Headlining the evening was Manchester legend, DJ and producer Mr Scruff, who took a break from his sold-out tour with a set featuring MC Kwasi.

Chair of Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity, Tim Heatley, said: “Our third annual gala dinner was our biggest and boldest yet — a night to remember, filled with incredible food, unforgettable entertainment, and a room full of heart. But beyond the glitz, the real headline is the £40,000 raised for our A Bed Every Night programme, which will pay for over 1,300 nights. That’s hundreds of people brought in from the cold, given a warm bed, a hot meal, and most importantly, access to life-changing support that helps them take the next step toward a brighter future.”

Fran Darlington-Pollock, Chief Executive, Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity, said: “We are so grateful that the Greater Manchester business community keeps showing up for the charity time and time again. From our incredible sponsors to those who have donated raffle prizes, to those who bought tables and raffle tickets, thank you so much. Together, we can make this city region a better place for all, and we can end homelessness.”

Thank you to AO Arena, Watson Homes, LPL, Axis-RE, Atlas Bar, Victoria Rose Florals, Manchester DJs and Neuron as sponsors and partners for the night.