Greater Manchester Mayor shows support for region’s farmers

The NFU connected the city and countryside when member Jason Entwistle and fellow farmers hosted the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, on farm.

The event, in Bury, Greater Manchester, brought together the Mayor, local councillors and farmers to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas to promote food security and ensure the people of Greater Manchester have access to high quality, climate-friendly, locally produced food.

During the visit members highlighted to the Mayor that now more than ever the farming community needs support to urge the Government to reverse changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR), announced in the recent Budget, and they explained the real-life impact changes it will have for them and food production. Agriculture in Greater Manchester contributes over £383 million to our local economy with over 800 farm holdings in the county. Farmers play a key role producing everything from high quality beef, lamb and dairy to nutritious fruit and vegetables, to a wide range of crops like wheat and barley.

Earlier in the week a mass lobby event was held in Westminster with thousands of members holding meetings with their MPs to stress how the changes in the budget will severely damage family farms, impact farmers’ ability to deliver national food security and could lead to food price rises in supermarkets.

NFU member Johnny Hewitt, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham and NFU member and host Jason Enthwistle

Dairy and poultry farmer Jason Entwistle who hosted the visit said: “It was great to have the Mayor out on farm to showcase how much farming brings to the local economy and caring for our countryside right in the heart of urban areas.

“We are committed to feeding people great food from this part of the country and supporting the food and drink sector and associated industries across Manchester.

“We need politicians support and understanding now more than ever of the very real and devastating impact the changes in the Budget will have on working family farms and businesses.”

The visit was part of efforts to increase the engagement with farmers and key urban politicians as people want to understand more about where their food comes from.

NFU North West Regional Director David Hall said: “Our members and their businesses big and small are vital to our cities and towns playing a key role in the production of food and farming. It is critical to have the support of key stakeholders, so they understand the challenges facing farmers.

“It was great to have the Mayor out on farm and we will continue to work with him and his team to ensure that family farms in Greater Manchester can continue to produce food for the nation.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: "Farming plays a vital role in communities throughout Greater Manchester and supports food security not just here but across the whole country.

"It was important for me to be able to come here and learn about the pressures facing many of the farmers in our city-region. Their passion and commitment is admirable, and it's right that we listen to what they have to say and make sure that we're supporting the farming sector here to thrive."

There were productive conversations about how the NFU can work with Mayor Burnham to continue developing relationships with urban MPs and political figures, to highlight the importance of food production and its contribution to the local economy and implications of the changes in the Budget.