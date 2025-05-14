Great Places launches Blackburn’s first Working Wardrobe

Great Places has launched Blackburn’s first Working Wardrobe – aimed at helping people get dressed to impress for job interviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Investment team has converted an unused room at Bowland House, on Primrose Bank, into the Working Wardrobe – which will house interview clothes in all shapes and sizes to help people bag the job they want.

The Working Wardrobe can be accessed by all Lancashire Great Places customers and by non-tenants from Blackburn with Darwen referred in by the job centre with colleagues also providing CV writing tips and interview techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Great Places customers who can’t get to Bowland House, colleagues will provide a virtual service where customers can have a video call with a colleague in which they can discuss the interview, choose some clothes and have them delivered.

Employability Coach Stacey Fletcher and Community Partnership Manager Aateeka Bashir in the Working Wardrobe

The initiative was officially launched in May, with an event with partners to explain how the scheme will work.

Employability Coach Stacey Fletcher, who helped to drive the Working Wardrobe project, said: “We are delighted to have launched the Working Wardrobe at Bowland House because we believe it will be a real gamechanger for our customers.

“We provide a wide range of services to help people apply for positions and prepare for interviews as well as providing clothes to help people feel and look the part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Interview clothes can be expensive and by removing this obstacle, we are hoping to help more people into work.

“The launch event was very positive and we look forward to helping people achieve their employment goals and see our offer expand.”