Great North Run boost to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals charities

The trust’sClinical Director of Critical Care Services, critical care and anaesthesia consultant Dr Sudhindra Kulkarni was among 22 Rosemere Cancer Foundation runners.

Dr Kulkarni had previously cycled from Manchester to Blackpool to raise funds for the charity in tribute to late former colleague Dr Andy Gosling, who had also worked as a trust critical care and anaesthesia consultant and who lost his life to pancreatic cancer in February 2024.

Among other Rosemere runners were Dr Jessica Lane, who works at the Royal Preston Hospital, and Preston’s Matt Bessent, who is director of Off Piste Digital Marketing, and Ray Cotgrave, who are both also hoping to run next year’s London Marathon for the charity, and Ilyas Patel, who trains with Blackburn Road Runners and raised more than £500.

Making his half marathon debut in the Great North Run was Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s Eastern Area Manager Jonny Ashton, who crossed the line in 1:51:29 to raise more than £1,260, which he is splitting 60/40 between Rosemere Cancer Foundation and the Fire Services Charity.

Jonny is a former cancer patient. He was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in October 2023 and in treatment until December 2023. Last year, he organised a 24-hour golf marathon for the two charities.

Among Baby Beat’s four runners was Martin Garry, whose Great North Run raised £1,515 in memory of his and wife Steph’s beloved baby boy Freddie, who was born in September 2023.

One of the 10 runners who turned out for LTHC was mum Jo Shirtcliffe, who works as manager of the Merchant’s Yard Hotel in Tideswell, Derbyshire. Jo raised £930 after being inspired to enter the Great North Run by sister Lucy Clark. Lucy is a fundraiser for both LTHC and Baby Beat and has herself walked, abseiled, run and swam for both causes.

Dan Hill, head of charities for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who was also a runner on Sunday, taking part in his sixth Great North Run, said: “Congratulations to all our charity family runners. We are incredibly grateful to all of you for your commitment, support and donations. We are also very grateful to all your family and friends for their support.”

Dan added: “I hope all our runners had as unforgettable an experience as I did. The Great North Run really is amazing, which I know many people said during the BBC’s coverage of the event.

“Places in the Great North Run are awarded via a ballot that is always over-subscribed. If anyone was inspired by what they saw on TV and feel they would like to train for next year’s race, please get in touch as we have guaranteed places via our charities that we are able to give out on a first come, first served basis.”

To find out more and for further information on Rosemere Cancer Foundation and its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk, for Baby Beat see www.babybeat.org.uk and for LTHC, it is www.lthcharity.org.uk

