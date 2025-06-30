Grand Opening of Padiham Care Home

The new care home has created 100 new jobs and will support adults living with a range of complex care needs through exceptional nurse-led care.

Exemplar Health Care, one of the country’s leading providers of nursing care for adults living with complex needs, has marked the official opening of Wytham Lodge care home, located on Wytham Street.

Cutting the ribbon was Padiham Town Mayor Alun Lewis, who expressed his gratitude to the dedicated team at the home for their commitment to residents. In addition, he noted Exemplar Health Care's commitment to the community, highlighting the need for care services in the area for people with complex needs:

“Wytham Lodge is a fantastic addition to our community. It’s a great place for people who need complex care and has created valuable employment opportunities for locals who want to make a difference.”

The Wytham Lodge Team

Wytham Lodge care home is Exemplar Health Care’s 5th home in Lancashire and supports adults living with complex needs arising from brain injuries, dementia, mental health conditions, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities. The opening of the new home has created 100 new healthcare jobs in the local area.

The home has 34 large bedrooms, each with an ensuite wet room, split across three small communities. With this small group living model, the home can provide a homely and supportive environment that’s fully responsive to people’s needs. Facilities include communal dining and living spaces, a sensory bathroom, activities hub, therapy room, multi-faith space, beauty salon, visitor suite, and accessible garden.

People living at Wytham Lodge will be able to access the full range of clinical and holistic care they need. The new team at the home prides itself on empowering residents to maximise their independence in a way that works for them, while supporting their health and wellbeing.

Charlotte Lloyd, Commissioning Director at Exemplar Health Care, said:

Padiham Town Mayor Alun Lewis at the opening

“We’re delighted to officially open our new care home in Padiham. Wytham Lodge will deliver high-quality, person-centred care for adults living with complex needs. There’s a real demand our service in the Burnley area, and we’re proud to offer a local option where people can receive the support they need, close to family and friends. Our team looks forward to working with local Commissioners, Social Workers, and families to make every day better for those we support.”

Shannon O'Dea, Home Manager atWytham Lodge care home, said:

“At Wytham Lodge, we’re creating a warm and inclusive environment where people feel truly at home. Our aim is to empower each person to live as independently and meaningfully as possible, with support that’s shaped around their individual goals and preferences.

“We’re also building a team of passionate and caring colleagues who share our values and want to make a positive difference every single day. If you’re looking for a rewarding career in care, we’d love to hear from you.”