Gran Sandra swaps Cornwall for Cambodia and charity trek to Eighth Wonder of the World
Sandra, who is in her fifties and works as a volunteer almost daily in the Baby Beat shop, which is at the entrance to the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital, as well as helping at various Baby Beat fundraising events, is heading to Gatwick Airport next Friday (7th November) to board a 13-hour flight on Saturday to Singapore where she will change planes for a three-hour journey to Siem Reap in Cambodia.
After a night’s rest, Sandra, who has four daughters and a son aged from their 30s to 17 and a 15-month-old granddaughter Aurora, will then set out as part of a 22-strong team made up of other Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust charity family supporters on a five day trek through paddy fields, forests and the foothills of Mount Phnom Kulen to reach Angkor Wat, a massive 12th century temple complex that is the world’s largest religious monument.
It is a hike that requires former St Cuthbert’s Church brownie leader Sandra and her team mates to walk for between 20 to 25 km a day in around 30 degree heat. Sandra said: “I am so excited. I have never flown long haul before. I have always loved holidaying closer to home especially in Cornwall, which has become all the more special to me since my daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter moved to Padstow last year.
“Through volunteering for Baby Beat, I have done a tandem parachute jump and a sponsored abseil so it has already taken me out of my comfort zone and challenged me. Now, it’s led to me going on an expedition, which is something I never thought I’d do.”
Sandra’s support for and loyalty to Baby Beat goes back to the birth of her youngest child, daughter Summer. During the birth, Summer became stuck in the birth canal triggering an emergency situation. Sandra explained: “Out of nowhere, people just appeared and the room was full of staff. It was a scary time. If it hadn’t been for their skill and care, Summer might not have survived.
“Volunteering in the shop fits me like a glove as I used to work in retail at Morrisons. I also worked as a steward at Deepdale for Preston North End and as a lollipop lady so I’m used to directing and helping people, which is useful at fundraising events.”
Joanna Allitt, who is Baby Beat’s fundraising manager, said: “It’s fantastic that Sandra has signed up to the expedition team. She is Baby Beat’s only representative as her team mates are taking part to fundraise for either Rosemere Cancer Foundation or Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, which are the other members of the trust’s charity family.
“Sandra has done such a lot for us over many years, including scary bucket list challenges like her parachute jump and abseil. Now she’s about to take on a Southeast Asian jungle! Sandra is a true inspiration, showing that reaching a certain age is no barrier to living life to the full and seeking out new adventures.”
To support Sandra and her team mates by sponsoring them, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/lth-cambodia
Baby Beat supports the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit, which as well providing maternity care for mothers-to-be from Central Lancashire is also home to Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
NICU looks after between 400-450 premature and poorly babies from across the two counties and their families annually. For further information on Baby Beat’s work, which includes funding specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research and training, visit www.babybeat.org.uk
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties including that at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, visit www.rosemere.org.uk
To learn more about how Lancashire Teaching Hospital Charity supports patients and families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria, visit www.lthcharity.org.uk