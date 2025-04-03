Government Minister visits regeneration sites in Rossendale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Government Minister Alex Norris has visited Rossendale to see how funding from the Plan for Neighbourhoods will support community-led regeneration across the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plan for Neighbourhoods, will see Rossendale Borough Council access £20m over the next 10 years for local regeneration projects.

The funding will be overseen by a Neighbourhood Board – a partnership of local businesses, and community groups that aims to empower local people to help shape the future of their towns. The chair designate of the board is Iain Taylor, a local businessman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit, Minister for Local Growth Alex Norris MP met with members of the Neighbourhood Board, council representatives and community groups over a working lunch before taking a walking tour of Waterfoot, where local projects set to benefit from the funding were highlighted. The minister then travelled to Rawtenstall to learn more about the borough-wide regeneration plans and how investment will improve infrastructure, support businesses, and enhance community spaces.

Rob Huntington RBC CEO, Alyson Barnes Council Leader, Andy MacNae MP, Minister Norris

Speaking about the visit, Minister Norris said: “It’s fantastic to see local people leading the way in shaping the future of their towns. The Plan for Neighbourhoods is all about giving communities the power to decide what investment is needed, and it’s clear that Rossendale has ambitious and exciting plans that will make a real difference.”

Alyson Barnes Leader of Rossendale Borough Council added: “This funding is a huge opportunity for our towns, and the Towns Board will ensure that local voices are at the heart of decision-making. Today’s visit is a great chance to show how we are working together – businesses, residents, and the council – to create a borough that thrives for generations to come.”

Iain Taylor, Chair Designate of the Neighbourhood Board, also welcomed the visit, saying: “The strength of this funding lies in the fact that it is being guided by those who know the area best – its residents, businesses, and community leaders.

“The Towns Board is committed to ensuring that every penny of this investment delivers meaningful improvements that reflect the needs and aspirations of our communities.”