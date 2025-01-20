Glad tidings for Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sales of Rosemere Cancer Foundation Christmas cards over the festive period just gone raised £10,176.60 for the charity.

Fundraising manager Sue Swire said: “Thank you to everyone who bought our 2024 Christmas cards. Selling packs of Rosemere-branded Christmas cards is a vital means of generating income for projects over the coming months.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk