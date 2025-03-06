Ginger Hospitality pledges support to ‘Ask For Angela’ campaign

Hospitality and chef recruitment agency Ginger Hospitality is proud to announce its commitment to the national ‘Ask For Angela’ campaign, a vital initiative aimed at promoting safety and well-being within the UK hospitality sector.

As part of its ongoing dedication to improving workplace culture and supporting industry best practices, Ginger Hospitality is implementing mandatory training for all of its temporary and permanent candidates. In addition it is helping clients to implement the Ask For Angela protocol at their venues to ensure safer environments for both customers and staff.

Ginger Hospitality, headquartered in Ribchester, Lancashire, was founded by CEO, Angela Byrne in 2014. Since then Angela has cultivated a team of hospitality professionals, who have all worked in industry, and who recognise the importance of safety and mental health in the workplace.

The Ask For Angela campaign provides a simple yet powerful way for individuals who feel unsafe to discreetly ask for help. By using the code phrase to "Ask for Angela," individuals can alert staff that they require assistance, whether for safety or other concerns.

The initiative is proving essential for creating safer, more welcoming spaces, particularly for those in vulnerable situations.

Implementing ‘Ask for Angela’ can enhance a venue's reputation for safety. According to research, 49% of people and 63% of women are more likely to visit venues with safety measures in place. Venues can gain recognition and awards for effectively implementing the scheme.

Angela Byrne, Founder & CEO of Ginger Hospitality, shares her thoughts on why this campaign is so important: “Safety and well-being are paramount in the hospitality industry, and it is our duty to ensure that all venues provide secure environments where both staff and customers can feel protected.

"The Ask For Angela campaign is an important tool in empowering individuals to seek help when they need it, and we are proud to support it. At Ginger Hospitality, we understand that the hospitality industry is built on trust, and we want to help our clients foster an environment that prioritises safety, comfort, and inclusivity for everyone."

Ginger Hospitality’s team of experts is offering practical advice and support to hospitality venues on how to successfully implement the Ask For Angela campaign. This includes training for staff, resources for effective communication with customers, and ongoing guidance to ensure the campaign’s success.

Ask For Angela director, Iwona Kossek, said: "We’re absolutely delighted that Ginger Hospitality is getting behind the Ask For Angela campaign and making it a key part of their training and support for venues and candidates. This initiative is all about looking out for one another and making sure that anyone feeling unsafe knows there’s help available.

"By ensuring both staff and customers are aware of the scheme, Ginger Hospitality is helping to create safer, more welcoming spaces across the industry. The more people who know about Ask For Angela, the bigger the difference we can make together. We’re really looking forward to seeing the positive impact of this partnership."

Angela added: “A large proportion of our candidates are fulfilling temporary positions which could create a disconnect between venues who participate in the Ask for Angela campaign, and those that do not. By implementing mandatory training for all candidates, we’re able to ensure that all venues, whether large or small, can implement this life-saving initiative seamlessly.

"Our role goes beyond just recruitment – we aim to be true partners in helping venues create safer, more inclusive environments for both their employees and their guests.”

“By supporting the Ask For Angela campaign, we can all play a role in creating a safer, more inclusive hospitality environment where customers and staff feel protected. We are encouraging all of our clients and partners to integrate this important system into their daily operations and to promote it as part of their commitment to customer care."