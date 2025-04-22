Giant recycling artwork painted live at popular Preston Egg Roll event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebration of Earth Day (Tuesday 22nd April), an eye-catching installation has been revealed at Avenham Park in Preston to raise awareness around the importance of recycling.

Made up of over 700 recycled drink cans, ‘The #EveryCanCounts ‘CANvas’, has been launched by not-for-profit recycling programme, Every Can Counts, in partnership with Preston City Council.

The ‘CANvas’ was brought to life by local mural artist, Shawn Sharpe, who is known for his artwork around the North West and runs mural workshops for children and adults in Preston.

Shawn painted the ‘CANvas’ artwork with a bespoke Earth Day design during the renowned Preston Egg Roll event which saw thousands of locals gather in Avenham Park on Easter Monday to roll their chocolate egg down the hill and enjoy workshops, music, and street theatre.

Every Can Counts team and Shawn Sharpe with the artwork

The ‘CANvas’, which depicts a pair of hands holding a smiling planet to demonstrate that every action to protect the environment goes a long way, aimed to raise awareness of the infinite recyclability of aluminum and encourage people to recycle their drink cans at events like the Preston Egg Roll, and wherever they are.

A team of Every Can Counts ambassadors were also at the event, collecting used drink cans in their recycling backpacks and engaging with members of the public to spread their message about the benefits of recycling.

At the end of Earth Day, the ‘CANvas’ installation will be transferred to its permanent location at Eco Town, an interactive educational experience at Farington Waste Recovery Park.

Chris Latham-Warde, programme manager for Every Can Counts, said: “It was great to make an appearance at the popular Preston Egg Roll with our ‘CANvas’ installation designed by the brilliant Shawn Sharpe.

Local mural artist, Shawn Sharpe, with the artwork

“The event was not only a great way to celebrate Easter but also to mark Earth Day, which is all about encouraging worldwide action to help benefit the environment and preserve the planet.

“Aluminum, including drink cans and the foil wrapper from Easter eggs, is infinitely recyclable so it’s important to dispose of it properly this Eastertime and beyond!

“What’s more, every empty drink can could also be recycled and back on a shop shelf as a brand-new can in just 60 days. So, every action, no matter how small, really does add up to help make a big difference.”

Every Can Counts is a unique partnership formed between drink can manufacturers and the wider recycling industry, all with the goal of reaching a 100% recycling rate for drinks cans.

To find out more information about Every Can Counts, visit www.everycancounts.co.uk