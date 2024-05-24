Get closer to nature this summer with Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s 30 Days Wild challenge

Go wild this June and sign up for some fun to help nature

Research has consistently highlighted the positive impact of nature on well-being. A study found a significant increase in people's health, happiness and connection to nature through participating in 30 Days Wild. People reported feeling more relaxed, reduced stress levels, and a greater motivation to protect wildlife which lasted long after the campaign ended. This year's participants will receive a special 10th anniversary pack, designed to make their 30 days even more fun. You can sign up online at https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/30dayswild for free guides, activities, and inspiration, or share photos and videos of your nature inspired moments on social media using #30DaysWild.