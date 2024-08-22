Headteacher, Mrs Hall, of St Cecilia’s RC High School, was delighted with this year’s GCSE results with many successes across the board.

“Our Year 11 pupils have so much to be proud of. The results they have received are a genuine reflection of the hard work and effort we have seen them making throughout their time at St Cecilia’s. They were committed from the outset to gain the best results they possibly could after several years of disruption due to the pandemic and never gave up even when things became difficult.

“Congratulations to all our Year 11, those who have achieved outstanding results, and those who have made significant progress from their starting points. The excellent results that they have achieved are a testament to the hard work and resilience they have shown over the past 5 years

“A big thank you also to all our school staff, who again have worked tirelessly in support of our pupils and today can celebrate with them and rejoice in the results that have been achieved.”