GB Integrated Systems staff rally to raise thousands for positive action in the community

Employees at GB Integrated Systems (GBIS) in Colne have demonstrated exceptional community spirit by raising over £1000 through ticket sales for the Positive Action in the Community (PAC) Big Prize Draw. GBIS Director Scott Earing further amplified their efforts with a generous match-funding initiative, doubling the total raised to over £2000.

The PAC Big Prize Draw, is an opportunity for people to support a local charity as well as be in with a chance to win a £5000 holiday voucher. This contest garnered the support of local businesses, including sponsors GB Integrated Systems, Pillow Partners Lancashire, Chic Boutique Travel, and Zest Document Solutions. The idea, conceived by Leroy Philbrook, PAC's Partnership and Community Engagement Officer, has quickly gained momentum.

"This money will make a real difference in East Lancashire," said Philbrook. "For example £300 can provide six weeks of counselling for someone struggling with their mental health, and every £1000 goes a long way towards the 24-hour support we offer in PAC’s 33 apartments for young people facing homelessness. We're deeply grateful to everyone who has entered the Prize Draw and hope to reach our £20,000 target."

Scott Earing commented, "As the Director of GBIS and Sponsor I am not allowed to buy tickets for myself but I had this idea of buying tickets for my employees to match their fundraising efforts and it has really taken off with four staff, in particular, leading the charge in ticket sales; Jonny Stansfield, Lisa Shovelton, James Whipp and Anna Smith. I have been a long-term supporter of PAC and their work with young people is crucial for the future of East Lancashire, I hope my match funding efforts sets an example for business owners and encourage others to join GBIS in supporting Positive Action in the Community.”

GBIS Staff

PAC is a local charity committed to assisting individuals facing youth homelessness, domestic abuse, and emotional wellbeing challenges. Funds from this Prize Draw will bolster vital services such as Safespace, providing 24-hour supported accommodation for young people, and Be Free Domestic Abuse services.

Based in Colne, GB Integrated Systems is a leader in Fire, Security, Communications, Audio Visual and Automation systems and have proven themselves in the modern world. GBIS bring new efficiencies with in-house design, installation and ongoing maintenance and service. From the outset, you will get the utmost in quality, reliability and value without having to compromise on the integrity of your fire, security telecommunications, audio visual, lighting control and automation requirements. Their commitment to community engagement is exemplified by their support for PAC and the Big Prize Draw.

The PAC Big Prize Draw is open until the end of August, with winners to be announced live on Facebook in early September. For more information or to enter, please visit www.P-a-c.org.uk/Big-Prize-Draw.

Individuals facing any of the issues mentioned above are encouraged to contact Positive Action in the Community for support. Visit www.P-a-c.org.uk for contact details.

Picture 1: GBIS Director and top prize draw sellers: From Left to Right: Scott Earing, Anna Smith, Lisa Shovelton and Jonny Stansfield