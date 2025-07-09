Garden blossoms under collaboration’s care

A collaboration of construction industry contractors have officially handed over a beautiful new garden that has been especially created from land adjoining the Lancashire SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Examination) Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital for the benefit of the centre’s staff and visitors.

Since April, teamsfrom Conlon Construction, City Build, Equans UK, Ashlea Landscapes, Morgan Sindall Construction, Tilbury Douglas, C&W Berry, The Casey Group, F Parkinson, Russell WBHO and JH Mayor and Sons have been working together to clear the plot, landscape it, introduce a planting scheme with flowers and plants worth £500 donated by Johnson’s of Whixley, add seating and erect fencing to make the garden private.

Had the teams billed for their time and materials, the project would have cost at least £10,780 but instead, they made it a gift via Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Neil Conlon, of Conlon Construction, who co-ordinated the work, said: “The transformation of the SAFE Centre garden is a powerful example of what can be achieved through genuine collaboration.

Members of the North West Construction Hub with Neil Conlon (far right) officially hand over the beautiful new SAFE Centre garden to centre staff and trust executives

“Contractors from across the North West Construction Hub came together with a shared commitment to create a space that offers calm, dignity and comfort. It’s been a privilege to be part of a project that will have such a lasting and positive impact on the people who use and work at the centre.”

Rebecca Arestidou, who is the charity team’s trust, grant, fundraising impact & project officer, said: “Our thanks to Neil and the hub for such a wonderful example of team work. The garden is really beautiful. I’m sure it will help to restore a faith in humankind among the men, women and children from throughout Lancashire, who are referred to the SAFE centre.

“Referrals are generally made by the police following reports of a sexual assault. People are in trauma. Members of the centre’s staff have to share in that trauma so the garden is a space for the healing powers of nature to do their work.”

As well as representatives from the various construction companies and SAFE Centre staff, the hand-over ceremony was attended by Sarah Morrison, Chief Nursing Officer for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and the trust’s Head of Charities Dan Hill.

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk