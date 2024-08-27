Fylde Coast homes have all the right ingredients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With four new homes sold in just five weeks, new homes on the Fylde peninsular have the recipe for success. Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss is an Elan Homes development, ideally placed between Blackpool and Lytham.

The combination of the location, energy efficiency and the ease of living a new build home offers make it a popular choice with first time buyers, families and downsizers alike.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “The summer is traditionally a quieter time for the housing market, but that’s not been the case at Redwood Gardens. We’re continuing to see strong interest in our new homes and this is translating into sales. Location remains a key factor – people love the idea of being part of a new community in an established residential area close to both Blackpool and Lytham.

“The chance to lower the cost of living by moving to an energy efficient new home is also part of the appeal. Latest figures suggest moving from an older house to a new build could save lead to annual savings of around £2,200. Some of our recent purchasers have been thinking about moving for a while and have either now sold their existing property or have been spurred on by improved interest rates and mortgage availability.”

An example of the four-bedroom Cove from Elan Homes

Redwood Gardens offers a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices starting from £239,995.

A four-bedroom detached Cove is priced from £339,995, including an upgraded kitchen.

Offering 1,269 sq ft of living space, the Cove is designed with modern living in mind.

The lounge, with feature bay window, is at the front of the property.

The open plan kitchen, dining and family room is destined to be the heart of the Cove

“The open plan kitchen, dining and family room is destined to be the heart of this home,” Marie added.

“It’s a fantastic space and the addition of a kitchen island is both practical and stylish. It acts as a natural divider between the functionality of the food preparation area and the dining and family room. It also provides extra storage space, an informal seating area and is ideal for cooking or baking with children as they can sit on stools around the island while helping weigh and measure ingredients.”

Double doors lead out from this sociable space out to the rear garden.

A convenient cloakroom completes the ground floor.

There are four bedrooms upstairs – one with en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve three of the bedrooms.

Elan has a range of schemes to help make moving to a new home at Redwood Gardens easier. Homeowners could enjoy the reassurance of effectively having a guaranteed cash buyer through part exchange. Alternatively, buyers could receive a deposit boost or use Own New Rate Reducer to access lower rate mortgages.

To find out more, visit the show home at Redwood Gardens, open Thursday to Monday, or see www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/redwood-gardens.