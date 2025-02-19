FWP transforms Health-Based Places of Safety for NHS Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading architect, design and masterplanning practice FWP’s specialist mental health team is working with Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust to transform its Health-Based Places of Safety (HBPoS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work to revamp the trust’s ‘S136 suites’ - where someone needing urgent mental health care can be assessed for onward treatment planning – is now entering its final phase.

The trust is investing £1.3million in improving and expanding its S136 services and Preston headquartered FWP has been commissioned to deliver major alterations and refurbishments to facilities across three hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first two phases of the project are now complete. The S136 suite at Fairfield Hospital in Bury has been refurbished and work at Tameside Hospital has seen an existing suite revamped and a new second facility created.

Tameside

The third phase, which will see the refurbishment of the S136 suite at The Royal Oldham Hospital, is underway, with work onsite set to be completed in March by contractor John Turner Construction.

FWP has spearheaded the project, providing architectural and interior design as well as project management and principal designer services.

The practice, which also has offices in Manchester and London, has a wealth of experience in the mental health care sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new-look suites have been designed to create a more calming environment for patients and each has an external garden area they can securely use.

The carefully created remodelling of the suites also includes nature inspired artwork which is designed to be soothing.

The trust has worked with its key partners including Greater Manchester Police, North West Ambulance Services and local councils on the transformation project.

David Simmons, FWP senior associate partner, said: “A Section 136 suite should be a comfortable, safe and secure environment where people can receive a mental health assessment and develop an ongoing treatment plan focused on their individual needs and requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suites have to be comfortable and safe and secure for people who may be vulnerable and exhibit unpredictable behaviours.

“We have worked with the trust on the layout and design to promote feelings of calmness and serenity and the creation of outdoor spaces also allows fresh air and a change of environment to encourage the patient to be calm and lower their anxiety.

“The use of natural light, carefully considered colour choices and the temperature and air quality of the suites all add to the sense of calm we have looked to create.

“We have also incorporated monitoring equipment implementing the latest technologies into the suites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And importantly, the facilities have been designed to ensure the safety and security of both the service users and staff members.”

It is the latest in several important mental health projects delivered by FWP for NHS trusts across the North West of England.

FWP led on a recent project to create a new home for child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) in Stockport for Pennine Care.

The facility has been designed to help children on their journey to recovery and offer support to the children, carers and parents from conditions, such as anxiety, autism, depression, psychosis, self-harm, ADHD and ASD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FWP team also created a Mental Health Urgent Assessment Centre at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, developed to support people attending the hospital’s accident and emergency department in a mental health crisis.

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, which provides a range of services including secondary mental health care, also appointed FWP to deliver a NHS rehabilitation centre at Wesham, on the Fylde Coast, which focuses on helping people’s recovery from complex mental health problems.

And FWP’s specialist mental health team successfully delivered the redesign of the trust’s Skylark Centre in Preston. This rehabilitation unit at Royal Preston Hospital is now helping patients recovering from mental health conditions, regain the skills associated with day-to-day living.

FWP has a successful track record of delivering NHS projects in the North West for more than a quarter of a century, including the Life and Urgent Care centres at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital and The Minerva Centre in Preston North End’s Deepdale ground.

FWP also designed and delivered a new specialist family support centre for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.