Future of long-established dental practice secured for Lancashire community

The future of a long-standing Fulwood dental practice has been secured after being purchased by its lead dentist Ajitroy Singh Mom, known as AJ to many of his patients.

Previously owned by BUPA Dental Care, Ajitroy has worked at the practice since 2019. When the practice went up for sale last year, he jumped at the chance to buy the business and take over the lease on the building on Beech Drive.

With his accreditation Msc, Master of Clinical Implantology, Ajitroy now plans to add special interests in dental services at the practice as well as continue to provide examinations, cosmetic dentistry and Facial Aesthetics. The practice will also retain its NHS client base alongside Private clients.

Ajitroy explained: “I have worked at the practice for five years and know the patients, staff and local community well. I consider us a family. It was important to me to both continue working in the community and keep the practice established here.”

Ajitroy Singh Mom of AJM Dental in Fulwood

All jobs at the practice have been retained with a further three new positions being created following its purchase.

He added: “I am delighted to have secured both the business and the building in which it has been based for more than 30 years. I want AJM Dental Group to be a dentist for the Fulwood community and, longer term, expand further within Lancashire.”

The Beech Drive property is to be developed as the Main dental practice of the AJM Dental Group.

Ajitroy was supported in the negotiation of the lease of the practice’s building by Sheffield-based specialist commercial property law firm Mason Thomas Law. Solicitor Candice Birch from Mason Thomas Law secured a 15-year lease on behalf of Ajitroy on the Beech Drive premises from where the practice will continue to be based.

AJM Dental on Beech Road

He was also assisted in the purchase of the business by Chesterfield-based CMP Legal who specialise in the purchase and sale of dental practices.

He said: “Mason Thomas Law and CMP Legal worked very well together. They got the job done, keeping me in the loop at every stage. It is an amazing personal achievement to both acquire the business and the building. I am very happy.”