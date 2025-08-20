Furry Heroes Steal Hearts at Penwortham Care Home

Residents at Penwortham Grange and Lodge Care Home were treated to a heart-warming visit from two very special four-legged guests – Bennett, official Guide Dogs ambassador, and Kryton, a fully qualified guide dog, ahead of International Dog Day

The dynamic dog duo brought smiles and wagging tails galore as part of an engaging and educational session led by volunteers Linda and Dave, alongside Julie, a guide dog user, and her husband Dave, who has volunteered for the charity for over 20 years.

The team spoke passionately about the vital role guide dogs play in the lives of people with sight impairments, offering independence, companionship, and confidence. Residents and visitors were fascinated to learn about the life cycle of a guide dog – from breeding programmes and puppy socialisation to intensive training, being matched with a human partner, and the ongoing support people receive from the charity.

“It was such a joy to meet Bennett and Kryton and their handlers,” said Joan, a resident at the home. “You could see how special they are – not just in how well-behaved and gentle they were, but in the difference they make to people's lives.”

The visit not only brought joy and a sense of connection to the care home community but also shone a light on the incredible work of Guide Dogs UK and their dedicated volunteers.

Residents and visitors had the chance to hear first-hand from Julie, proud owner of guide dog Kryton, about the life-changing impact these remarkable dogs have on her and those who rely on them.

Keen to give something back, the home hosted a coffee morning and raised a fantastic £100 in support of the charity.

Jayne, Activity Coordinator, said: “A huge thank you to the Guide Dogs team for coming over and teaching us all about these four-legged angels. We learnt so much and had a wonderful time meeting Bennett and Kryton. Our residents expressed their adoration for these pups, so we’re sure this won't be their last visit to Penwortham Grange and Lodge, and we’re already planning our next fundraising event to support the charity.”

For more information about Guide Dogs and how to support their work, visit: www.guidedogs.org.uk

Penwortham Grange and Lodge Care Home, located on Martin Field Road, is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and North of England.

Organising events of this nature is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives, with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs, wants and preferences.

The home offers residential care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home, please visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/penwortham-grange-lodge-penwortham-preston

For more information on Orchard Care Homes, please call 01423 859859. Every home in its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.