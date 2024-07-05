Fundraising not quite a picnic for role model Kerry!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils in Year 2 at Ashton Primary School had just the role model when they set themselves the challenge of running/walking 12km to raise funds for mums and babies charity Baby Beat – their class teaching assistant Kerry Ireland.

Kerry raised £580 to add to the class’ £610 donation by competing in The Lakesman, an Ironman triathlon.

Over seven hours, Kerry swam 1.2 miles in Derwentwater, cycled 56 miles and ran 13.1 miles through Keswick to complete the half Ironman category. Partner Laurence was among the other competitors having previously completed the full Ironman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry, who has two grown-up children, then returned to class to help her pupils run 4km and go on a 6km picnic walk to Haslam Park.

Kerry crosses the Lakesman finish Line

A member of Garstang Running Club, Kerry said: “Each class chooses a charity to support. We wanted ours to be a local one and thought Baby Beat was a good fit. A distance of 12km is no mean feat for six and seven-year-olds so everyone did really well. Thank you to all the children’s families and carers for their amazing support and thank you to my sponsors.”

Joanna Allitt, of Baby Beat, said: “It’s lovely to see children helping others younger than themselves and in Kerry, they had an inspirational role model for such a physical challenge.”

Baby Beat funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects so that the maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad