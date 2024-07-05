Fundraising not quite a picnic for role model Kerry!
Kerry raised £580 to add to the class’ £610 donation by competing in The Lakesman, an Ironman triathlon.
Over seven hours, Kerry swam 1.2 miles in Derwentwater, cycled 56 miles and ran 13.1 miles through Keswick to complete the half Ironman category. Partner Laurence was among the other competitors having previously completed the full Ironman.
Kerry, who has two grown-up children, then returned to class to help her pupils run 4km and go on a 6km picnic walk to Haslam Park.
A member of Garstang Running Club, Kerry said: “Each class chooses a charity to support. We wanted ours to be a local one and thought Baby Beat was a good fit. A distance of 12km is no mean feat for six and seven-year-olds so everyone did really well. Thank you to all the children’s families and carers for their amazing support and thank you to my sponsors.”
Joanna Allitt, of Baby Beat, said: “It’s lovely to see children helping others younger than themselves and in Kerry, they had an inspirational role model for such a physical challenge.”
Baby Beat funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects so that the maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.
With Baby Beat’s support, NICU continues to provide exceptional care for premature and sick babies and their families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk
