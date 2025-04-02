Funding for wheelchair rugby players from the Wain Foundation
Formed in 2008, it is the largest wheelchair rugby club in the region, with three teams catering for all ages, abilities and level of disability.
A full Paralympic sport since the Sydney Games of 2000, wheelchair rugby offers both physical and mental support to people who are physically challenged, either from birth or through injury or accident.
Tamzin leads the fund raising for WCWRC and said: “People who suffer spinal injuries have their lives changed in an instant and coming to terms with that change is hard. You have to be physically fit and strong just to complete daily tasks and coming to training, meeting others in our community really does change people’s lives.”
The club offers fitness and training sessions on Saturdays at Leigh, Leyland and Southport and encourages people to have a go at the sport just to feel the exhilaration and excitement of a game.
Tamzin said: “Some are happy to stay at that level but others want to be ultra-competitive and dedicate themselves to the sport with specialist chairs that are made to their exact requirements and can cost up to £10,000.
“We now have three teams, Crash, Heat and Burn but whatever level people play they are healthier and fitter, both mentally and physically. The support of the community is also a huge part of the support meeting others in the same situation, meeting players not just in the UK but from all over the world makes a massive difference.
“It is also a fantastic sport to watch!
“As a charity, we rely entirely on donations and the Wain Foundation grant will allow us to cover the cost of players travelling to matches and introducing new people to the sport. We are hugely grateful.”
Bill Ainscough, Chair of the Wain Foundation said: “The Foundation is an independent fund, established to support registered charities in the regions where we work.
“Community and support are fundamental to our principles, and we want children and young people from all backgrounds to live their lives to the fullest.
“We were inspired by the work of The West Coast Wheelchair Rugby Club, which provides not only fitness training but also social support. We wish everyone involved the greatest success in the future.”