Fun, friendship and adventure on holiday for Lancashire supported living individuals

Individuals enjoying the hot tub on holiday

Individuals supported at Hennel Lane in Lostock Hall, Lancashire, part of Salutem Care and Education, recently enjoyed a memorable holiday packed with laughter, adventure and plenty of relaxation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, the Hennel Lane team organises a getaway for the people they support. This year, five individuals, accompanied by seven members of staff, spent three nights in a stunning property in Market Drayton, Shropshire.

The house itself was spectacular, boasting eight bedrooms, a karaoke machine with huge speakers, a swimming pool, a hot tub and extensive grounds featuring football and basketball pitches, as well as table tennis. There was no shortage of activities to enjoy, both indoors and out. The group also explored the surrounding area, taking in the natural beauty of Bateswood Nature Reserve on scenic walks.

Irish Moore, Registered Manager at Hennel Lane, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individuals out on a nature walk

“This takes a lot of planning and preparation, including detailed risk assessments, to make sure everyone is safe and well throughout the trip. But when you see the joy on people’s faces, it makes every bit of effort worthwhile. We created and shared some truly special memories together.”

John Godden, Chief Executive of Salutem Care and Education, added:

“These holidays are about so much more than a change of scenery. They’re about building confidence, developing friendships and making sure the individuals we support can experience the same fun and freedom as anyone else. I’m proud of the team at Hennel Lane for going above and beyond to make this trip such a success.”