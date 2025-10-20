Fun for the whole family at Vue's across Lancashire this October school break

This half term, Gabby's Dollhouse is making its debut on the big screen

Family favourites and animated adventures are heading to Vue's across Lancashire this October, offering plenty of quality moments to enjoy on the big screen for the school holidays.

One of Disney’s most iconic live action series is booting up a brand new adventure this month with Tron: Ares, out now at Vue. This sleek sci-fi sequel follows a sophisticated A.I. program called Ares, who is sent from the digital world on a dangerous mission in the human world. With a thumping soundtrack and vibrant visuals, Tron: Ares is a family action film tailor-made to catch on the big screen.

The digital world of Tron is also something that audiences can take home this October break, as Vue exclusive merchandise - including a futuristic Lightcycle drinks cup and topper - is available for a limited time only.

Making her big screen debut this October, children’s global sensation Gabby’s Dollhouse is starring in her very first full length adventure. Starring Gabby and her magical dollhouse, home to an animated world full of colourful cat characters, this latest trip see’s Gabby head on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. However, when her prized dollhouse ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady, Gabby must save her animated friends before it’s too late. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is out from 16 October at Vue.

For the opportunity to catch recent family favourites on the big screen for a very small price, Vue’s Mighty Mornings screenings will be taking place every day across the break. Ideal for kids between four and 11, catch recent favourites such as How To Train Your Dragon, The Smurfs and The Bad Guys 2 with prices from just £2.49 a ticket when booked online.

For younger audiences, Vue will also be bringing some of the most popular children’s characters back as part of their Big Shorts series. Aimed at younger children between one and four, the screenings are hosted in a relaxed environment with dimmed lighting. This autumn, younger viewers can look forward to special screenings of Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures and Disney Junior Cinema Club 2025.

Bobby Hussain, General Manager at Vue Blackburn, said: “As we head into the school holidays, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Vue. From bombastic blockbusters to animated adventures, it's the perfect destination for families to escape, unwind, and get lost in great stories on the big screen."

To find out more, visit www.myvue.com/family.