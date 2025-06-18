Fun-filled day for fathers at local care home

Fathers Day

Residents at Sherwood Lodge in Preston enjoyed a special lunch with family and friends in celebration of Father’s Day on June 15.

With the lovely warm weather residents were able to enjoy meeting up with loved ones in the home’s dining room with appreciation presents to add to the occasion. Staff and residents enjoyed a homemade ploughman’s lunch with lots of tasty treats including the odd bottle of fizz prepared by the home.

Tracy Catterall, General Manager of the home, said: “We’ve all had a wonderful day today welcoming friends and family into the home. Occasions like Father’s Day are so important, it was fantastic to have such a lovely gathering with our residents and their loved ones all together enjoying the sunshine.”

