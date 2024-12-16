Fulwood homes ready for the New Year

A NUMBER of homes at Redrow’s development in Fulwood will be ready to move into in the new year – including a stylish show home.

Located off Lightfoot Lane, less than four miles from Preston and close to open fields and farmland, Tabley Green offers a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection.

Properties ready for the new year include the three-bedroom Leamington Lifestyle, four-bedroom Shaftesbury, the five-bedroom Hampstead as well as a professionally designed and decorated four-bedroom Cambridge show home.

The Leamington Lifestyle has an open plan kitchen / dining / family room stretching across the back of the property, with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, three en-suites and a walk-in wardrobe/dressing room to the main bedroom. Prices currently start from £402,000.

Or for those looking for a larger house The Hampstead boasts an open plan kitchen/ dining / family area across that again spans the bac of the home. As well as a separate lounge, cloakroom, utility room and integral garage. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, two with en-suites and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £500,000.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow said: “What a great way to start the year by making a fresh start in a new home. The properties ready for the new year are some of our most popular and luxurious designs.

“Our show homes are expertly designed, decorated and furnished by Redrow’s award-winning interior design team. We are selling the Cambridge show home with everything included – carpets, flooring, curtains, light fittings and even the furniture and the pictures and mirrors on the wall – which means homeowners can walk straight into a ready-made home. We are also offering a contribution towards stamp duty on this property. Anyone interested should act fast.”

To find out more about Tabley Green or to book an appointment with Redrow’s sales team, visit www.redrow.co.uk/tableygreen or call 01772 507449.