Fully furnished show home up for sale at popular Fulwood development

A property styled and furnished by professional interior designers is on the market.

The former four-bedroom Cambridge show home is on sale at Redrow’s award winning Tabley Green development and it’s available with everything included from sofas, a dining table and beds to wardrobes, curtains, mirrors, artwork and accessories.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “Purchasers of this former show home will benefit from the ease of moving into a ready-decorated and fully furnished home.

“It offers everything buyers could need to start a new life and is filled with stylish touches that are worth thousands extra if you were to commission an interior designer to style your home in this way.”

The Cambridge show home lounge.

The Cambridge boasts has an open plan kitchen, family and dining room which spans across the back of the home, a separate lounge and utility and cloakroom. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. The former show home is currently priced at £400,000.

Located off Lightfoot Lane, less than four miles from Preston and close to open fields and farmland, Tabley Green offers a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection.

To find out more about Tabley Green or to book an appointment with Redrow’s sales team, visit www.redrow.co.uk/tableygreen or call 01772 507449.