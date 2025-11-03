Full Fibre broadband coming to rural properties in Lancashire

Full Fibre will be available in rural communities throughout Lancashire.

Work has started to bring Full Fibre broadband to some of the most rural properties in Lancashire through the UK Government’s Project Gigabit programme.

The work, being carried out by Openreach, will give residents and businesses in many of the most hard-to-reach areas access to some of the fastest, most reliable broadband anywhere in Europe.

The once-in-a-generation upgrade will let properties connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help local businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Openreach engineers are expected to reach more properties in and around Newchurch-in-Pendle, Roughlee, Fence, Barnoldswick, Oswaldtwistle, Great Harwood, Pendleton, West Bradford, Waddington, Twiston, Rimington, Gisburn, Whalley, Trawden, Foulridge, Barrowford, Bracewell, Blackrod, Simonswood, Bickerstaffe, Scarisbrick, Cockerham, Barton, Scorton, Eagland Hill, Woodplumpton, Greenhalgh, Longton, Little Hoole, Hoghton, Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Heath Charnock, Anglezarke, Appley Bridge, Wrightington, Dalton, Skelmersdale and Lathom.

The upgrades are part of Project Gigabit, a government-funded programme to enable communities to access fast, reliable broadband, targeting homes and businesses that – because of their location - might otherwise miss out. To date the UK government has signed contracts worth £745 million with Openreach as part of Project Gigabit, which targets hard-to-reach areas that would otherwise be left behind. The investment is set to benefit more than 297,000 premises across the UK, with another £455 million government investment available to further help bridge the digital divide.

Telecoms minister Liz Lloyd said: “Whether it's families streaming together, farmers being able to use new technology, or businesses reaching more customers online, this upgrade creates real opportunities for communities across Lancashire.

“By delivering infrastructure that will serve these communities for decades to come, we’re making sure everyone can benefit from the digital world, no matter where they live.”

Fibre technology provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity, with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds; and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

It boosts every online experience, from seamless streaming and gaming for households to smooth video calls, banking and customer interactions for businesses, with much less buffering or slowdown at busy times.

In total, Openreach’s Full Fibre network now reaches more than 570,000 properties across Lancashire.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach Partnership Director for Lancashire, said: “We’re bringing faster, more reliable broadband to some of the most rural properties in the region and letting local people know what to expect.

“This is a major infrastructure upgrade, so there will be more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town, and we're working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance. But there may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure households get included in the upgrade.

“Openreach is committed to building the best full fibre network, and doing it sustainably is crucial for our business, the communities we serve, and the environment we all share. As part of our ‘Let’s Reach Zero’ strategy, we aim to lower our carbon emissions, use less and waste less material, and protect nature wherever we operate.”