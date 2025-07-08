Full Fibre broadband coming to rural properties in Lancashire

Work has started to bring Full Fibre broadband to some of the most rural homes in Lancashire through the UK Government’s Project Gigabit programme.

The work, being carried out by Openreach, will give residents and businesses in many of the most hard-to-reach areas access to some of the fastest, most reliable broadband anywhere in Europe.

The once-in-a-generation upgrade will let properties connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help local businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Openreach engineers will be building the new network to reach more properties in and around Haslingden, Loveclough, Rossendale, Lytham St Annes, Burscough, Lathom, Scarisbrick, Stacksteads, Bacup, Old Clough, Woodplumpton, Bartle, Catforth, Lea Town, Salwick, Clifton, Kirkham, Greenhalgh, Bryning, Treales and Standish.

The upgrades are part of Project Gigabit, a government-funded programme to enable communities to access fast, reliable broadband, targeting homes and businesses that – because of their location - might otherwise miss out. Up to £800 million in government investment is available to Openreach under a landmark deal struck last year, set to benefit around 312,000 premises across the UK.

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: "I'm thrilled to see spades in the ground to bring fast, reliable broadband to communities in Lancashire that have long struggled with poor connectivity - powered by our investment through Project Gigabit.

"This isn't just about faster internet. Whether it’s families streaming without interruption, farmers adopting smart technologies, or small businesses reaching new markets, we’re laying the foundations that drive economic growth and unlock opportunity across the country as part of this government’s Plan for Change."

Fibre technology provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity, with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds; and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

It boosts every online experience, from seamless streaming and gaming for households to smooth video calls, banking and customer interactions for businesses, with much less buffering or slowdown at busy times.

In total, Openreach’s Full Fibre network now reaches more than 520,000 properties across Lancashire.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach Partnership Director for Lancashire, said: “We’re bringing faster, more reliable broadband to some of the most rural properties in the region and letting local people know what to expect.

“This is a major infrastructure upgrade in partnership with UK Government, so there will be more engineering teams, equipment and vans around, and we're working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance. But there may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure households get included in the upgrade.”