From sleigh to screen, Santa connects with children at Royal Preston Hospital

Christmas came early to children at Royal Preston Hospital as Santa embraced the power of digital technology.

With the help of Cisco, it’s Webex platform and volunteers, Father Christmas made a virtual visit live from the North Pole to the hospital on Thursday, 5 December to hear the wishes of those on the Children’s Ward, in the Children’s Clinic and in the Paediatric Emergency Department. Cisco’s Connected Santa programme gives young patients and their families the opportunity to speak directly to Santa, while Santa’s elf helpers were on hand at the hospital to share gifts with the children in person.

Cisco uses its Webex video conferencing solutions, to make the virtual experience possible. From the best quality video, so the children can see the mince pie crumbs in Santa’s beard, to a real-time whisper chat between parents, hospital staff and the grotto to make the experience all the more magical.

“Spreading Christmas cheer to patients and their families at a time when they may not otherwise be able to enjoy the season is really important,” said Emily Jolly, Nursery Nurse in the Paediatrics Play Area. “Being part of Cisco’s Connected Santa programme means that children who might not be able to go home over Christmas can still enjoy the magic it brings, by getting to speak with Santa at his busiest time of year.” “For many children, visiting Santa, and telling him what they want for Christmas is one of the most exciting parts of the holiday season. But for those in hospital this tradition can often be missed,” said Sarah Walker, Chief Executive, Cisco UK and Ireland.

Evie-May Hilton with her parents after meeting Santa

“We’re delighted to be able to use the power of our technology and work with Royal Preston Hospital through our Connected Santa programme to help bring that Christmas joy and put smiles on the faces of the children, their family and friends.”

The whole experience would not be possible without the efforts of Cisco volunteers and employees who donate gifts based on insight from parents and staff at the hospitals. The Cisco Connected Santa programme has been running for 16 years and brings festive cheer to hundreds of hospitalised children in the UK and Ireland every December. This year, Cisco volunteers will visit 15 hospitals.