From one new build to another – finding the perfect home at Whalley Manor

Already with a positive new-build buying experience under his belt, Glenn, who works at Rolls Royce, had high standards when it came to his recent move together with partner Vicky, an advanced practitioner nurse.

“I’d had such a good experience with my last house, so I had a lot of comparisons to make. We were looking for our next home for about a year and had tried all different areas, places and types of development. It had to be the right house in the right location, it just had to be perfect.”

Vicky adds: “If there was a yellow development sign outside, we viewed it! We saw everything we possibly could, we were looking for our dream home, and wanted to explore all of our options.”

Buying a three-bedroom semi-detached house at the development in the Ribble Valley, delivered in partnership between L&Q and Lovell, Glenn and Vicky were looking for the right home in the right location – and the traditionally-designed development surrounded by green space ticked all their boxes.

Glenn and Vicky, Whalley Manor

Glenn explains: “Our kids are grown up now and live fairly nearby, so three bedrooms is the perfect size for the two of us. We have a lovely big west-facing garden that gets the sun between 8am and 8pm, and beyond that there are fantastic views of the countryside. We like to socialise, and can walk to the local shops and pubs in 10 minutes, or easily go further afield as we’re so close to the A59.

“What more could we want?”

A picturesque development meticulously designed to be in-keeping with the local community, Whalley Manor, Whalley, offers the best of countryside living in the North West. Being delivered by L&Q in partnership with Lovell, this 188-home scheme sees generously sized two to five-bedroom homes set around an astonishing 10 acres of open public space, creating a brand-new community on the edge of historic village, Whalley.

Vicky was instantly drawn to the show homes at the development. “I would’ve bought all of them! As soon as we walked in I just thought ‘this is it’. We liked that all the houses are different at Whalley Manor, it adds character and personality. They are also nicely spread out and you don’t feel packed in – there’s so much space.”

Glenn and Vicky, Whalley Manor

Buying off-plan meant the couple got to choose their carpets and flooring, and communication with the Laurus Homes team was key to the buying process running smoothly.

Glenn explains: “It could have been really stressful, especially with the constant news about interest rates and house prices, but the L&Q team were fantastic from start to finish. I said from the beginning that we couldn’t give a date to move in until I’d sold my house, and it was completely stress free. Tony and Emily were patient and helpful and just brilliant. They really helped the sale progress and we had no issues at all.”

Already settled into their home, the couple have no plans to move.

Glenn says; “We’ve met some of the neighbours – a young couple are nearby and we see them at the pub sometimes! We’re looking forward to even more people moving onto the development too.

“Between us, we’ve had quite a few moves. We’re here for the long term, we love it.”

