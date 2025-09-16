From miracle to milestones – How Oluchi became Support Worker of the Year

When Oluchi Okoroafor's name was called out at the Black Healthcare Awards at the Park Plaza, Westminster, she could hardly believe it. She leapt to her feet, ran to the stage and dropped to her knees in tears before collecting the trophy for Health Support Worker of the Year.

"Honestly, I was in shock!" Oluchi – a Senior Healthcare Assistant with Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and a postgraduate student (Adult Nursing) at the University of Salford – recalled. "At previous awards I had been shortlisted but didn’t win, so I’d told myself even if I lost again, it would be a learning experience. I prayed for strength but when my name was called, I threw off my blazer, ran up and knelt on the stage crying - the staff helped me up, and then I collected the award. It was such a powerful moment."

The award was all the more remarkable considering the challenges Oluchi has faced. Earlier this year, on the very day she found out she had been shortlisted, her daughter Miracle was on life support at Royal Preston Hospital.

"It was such a hard time, but the award news gave me hope. She’s fine now, thankfully. Her name is very fitting!"

Oluchi Okoroafor shows off her award

Despite that scare, Oluchi has excelled academically. She has achieved distinctions across all modules and gained recognition for her clinical placements, receiving consecutive certificates for excellent care delivery.

Earlier this year, Oluchi was shortlisted for two categories at the 2025 Student Nursing Times Award, in the Student Nurse of the Year: Adult category and Mary Seacole Award for Outstanding Contributions to Diversity and Inclusion.

What stood out to the Black Healthcare Awards judges was not just her personal success, but a commitment to helping others. Oluchi helped found SWAB (Student-Led Wellbeing and Academic Buddying) project at the University of Salford, supporting international students who were struggling with the transition to the UK’s education system by running workshops and peer-support sessions.

And Oluchi’s story has reached further than she imagined, with one friend who had dropped out of nursing years ago contacting her after reading about her achievements. “She told me my journey had inspired her to come back into nursing. That means so much to me,” Oluchi said.

Oluchi celebrates her award success

Oluchi’s passion for positivity is evident in everything she does. "I try to encourage colleagues and students to be proactive, to engage with ward routines, and to bring positivity to shifts. I always say – the job is stressful enough, so I don’t let negativity get to me. I try to make shifts enjoyable, and people appreciate that."

Her career is moving quickly. She has already secured a post in respiratory care at her training Trust, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, months before her formal qualification – although she plans to complete her preceptorship and be able to work on the bank at Royal Preston, if she is unable to gain a permanent position here.

And there’s more to come. Black Healthcare winners have been invited to a reception at the House of Lords. “I’ve never been to Parliament before,” she says. “It will be such an honour.”

Oluchi originally came to the UK from Nigeria in 2016 to study for a PhD in media studies. But after her daughter’s premature birth in 2018 and the care she witnessed from nurses, she changed direction completely.

Oluchi at the Park Plaza with her award

“I realised nursing was my calling,” he says. “But my background in media and communications is still useful – especially in health communication. I’d love to combine the two one day.”

For now, Oluchi is focused on finishing her studies, starting her new role, and continuing to inspire others. “This award is not just for me,” she reflects. “It’s for every student who thinks they can’t do it, every parent who’s struggled, everyone who feels like giving up. My story shows – you can achieve anything.”

Jackie Higham, Head of Widening Participation and Apprenticeships, said: “Lancashire Teaching Hospitals is proud to nurture and grow its workforce through education and apprenticeship opportunities, and we hope Oluchi’s journey will inspire others to follow in her footsteps.”