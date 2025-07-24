From London to Lancashire – and a place to call home

After two years renting in London, the time came for Louise Clarke to return to Lancashire – where she had grown up, after the opportunity came up to fulfil her role in Manchester as a Corporate Crime Lawyer.

She explains, “I did love living in London, although part of me always wanted to return to Lancashire, where my family and friends are based. I missed the community-lifestyle that London just didn’t give me and being far away from my family and friends, making the move up north a natural decision.”

Moving back to her parents’ house in Clitheroe temporarily, Louise began looking for a long-term solution. She passed Whalley Manor, a development of 117 generously sized two- to five-bedroom homes by L&Q and Lovell in nearby village Whalley and was immediately impressed with what she saw.

“I was set on living in a newbuild home but having looked at some of the developments in Manchester, I didn’t like how the homes looked exactly the same. I really wanted something a bit different and to live in the countryside – that’s when I realised this was the place I wanted to be. I have definitely found that at Whalley Manor.”

Louise Clarke, Whalley Manor.

A picturesque development meticulously designed to be in-keeping with the local community, Whalley Manor, Whalley, offers a unique opportunity for homebuyers in the North West.

Louise bought a three-bedroom semi-detached home, with one of the main draws being the excellent location and the proximity to a range of amenities in the picturesque village. From independent local shops, cafes and bars on the local High Street to excellent transport links across the county, the Lancashire development offers both convenience and connectivity. Major roads including A671 and A59 run close by, taking just 30 minutes to reach Preston and Blackburn and an hour to both Blackpool and Manchester. Nearby Whalley train station offers frequent services to Blackburn, Bolton and Manchester.

Louise comments, “Not only were the homes brimming with character, but the location was just perfect. I love strolling into Whalley and going to the local shops, restaurants and bars right on my doorstep – it’s great for catching up with friends and family. My office near to Manchester is also a one hour drive away, which isn't too bad.”

Whalley sits at the foot of the Ribble Valley, recently voted the UK’s happiest place to live by the Sunday Times. Being delivered by L&Q and Lovell Homes, this 117-home scheme sees generously sized two- to five- bedroom homes set around an astonishing 10 acres of open public space. A huge range of popular walking trails wind through the expansive countryside through to the iconic Whalley Abbey – Whalley’s most famous site. Perched on the banks of the River Calder, the village of Whalley has unsurprisingly been designated as an Area of Outstanding Beauty.

In addition to the location, the houses at Whalley Manor ticked all of Louise’s boxes.

“It is really great to have some extra space for family and friends to visit, too. From three-bedrooms for guests to stay over, to my large private garden where we have enjoyed some wholesome afternoons, I have loved every second since living here. One of my favourite things, though, is my utility room. It was one of my must-haves for my new home – suddenly household chores don’t seem so stressful!”

Reflecting on the sales process with L&Q, Louise explains, “From start to finish, the whole experience has been faultless. If I had any questions throughout the process, the team were on-hand to speak to me and I felt supported the whole way through. I would also like to give a special mention to Emily Sharples and Sinead Mann, who were there throughout to answer my emails and calls - they both made the moving process super easy!”

