From homelessness to community hero

An inspirational woman who turned her life around with the support of homelessness charity Emmaus Preston has received a prestigious Community Hero Award.

Head of Support and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus Preston, Karen Wallis, was named winner of the Community Hero Award at a national assembly of more than 30 Emmaus communities and groups at the University of Warwick in Coventry.

This award recognises the positive impact of people on the lives of others in an Emmaus community. During her nine-year career in support, Karen has helped hundreds of people move onto new lives from homelessness, first as support worker at Emmaus, then as Head of Support and Deputy CEO.

Emmaus Preston provides people with experience of homelessness with a home, support, training and work opportunities and has three charity shops in the city.

Karen with one of the people supported by Emmaus

Helping other people is important to Karen because of the support she received from Emmaus many years ago following 15 years of street homelessness, which were triggered by an abusive partner who forced her into addiction.

Karen said: “I am honoured to have been chosen for this award and want to thank Stephen, the Chief Executive Officer who nominated me. I am lucky to be able to put myself in the shoes of people supported by Emmaus, as I walked through the doors as one of these people 12 years ago.

“Emmaus has completely turned my life around. In my role as a staff member, I want to achieve this for everyone who walks through our doors. I went from being supported by Emmaus to someone supporting others due to the belief that the Chief Executive Officer, other staff and trustees had in me, especially when I didn’t always believe in myself.

“I’ve done lots of training and love to learn, not just for myself, but because I want to be better for the people I support as they deserve the best I can offer. Emmaus can give the amazing opportunities that it gave to me to anyone who wants it.

Karen with the Community Hero Award at homelessness charity Emmaus Preston.

“What makes this award all the more special is that it was made by recycling furniture from people who are part of an Emmaus community in the UK.

“For my opportunities, I’m eternally grateful. I came from a place of no hope and no future to where I am now. The best part is now being able to help others achieve their dreams.”

Karen has been instrumental in developing long-term packages of support which help individuals with their mental and physical health, build skills for the future and move into sustainable employment.

During her time at Emmaus, Karen has spoken to Parliament and been to Downing Street to call for for better rights for people who are forced into homelessness when they have tried to escape domestic violence or abuse and need to call on other local authorities for support.

Stephen Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus Preston, said: "Karen’s commitment to supporting every individual who is helped by Emmaus is truly inspiring.

“This award highlights her incredible efforts. Karen is a great leader of the support provided by Emmaus and we are so proud to see her recognised as a true community hero."

If you or your organisation would like to support Emmaus Preston, get in touch at: https://emmaus.org.uk/preston/support-us/