From Burnout to Judge: Kathryn Olley Joins Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025 Panel

By Kathryn Olley
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025, 21:48 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 09:12 BST
Kathryn Olley, the creative force behind Kathryn Alice Art, has been announced as a judge for Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025 — an incredible full-circle moment after winning the prestigious title herself in 2024.

Just a year ago, Kathryn entered the competition after rediscovering her passion for art during a challenging period of emotional burnout. Creativity became her therapy, her escape, and ultimately her career. That deeply personal journey led to her being crowned Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024, and now, she is returning to help shine a light on the next generation of Lancashire talent.

Since winning the title, Kathryn's career has flourished. Her work is now proudly displayed at Glansin Tea Room in St Annes, where she is the resident artist, and she's also been commissioned to create a bespoke collection of artworks for Aven Restaurant in Preston working directly with MasterChef: The Professionals winner Oli Martin.

Known for her distinctive style and love of storytelling through art, Kathryn is passionate about celebrating Lancashire's creative community. She hopes her own story will inspire other artists to take a chance and enter this years competition.

The search for Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025 is now officially open. Full details on how to apply can be found on the Lancashire County Council website:

https://news.lancashire.gov.uk/news/youve-got-to-be-in-it-to-win-it-the-search-is-on-for-lancashire-artist-of-the-year-2025

To follow Kathryn's journey and see her latest work, visit www.kathrynaliceart.co.uk or follow her on Instagram or facebook at @kathrynaliceart.

https://news.lancashire.gov.uk/news/youve-got-to-be-in-it-to-win-it-the-search-is-on-for-lancashire-artist-of-the-year-2025

Kathryn Alice Art Swan Painting which can be viewed at Glansin Tea Room in St Annes on sea

1. Contributed

Kathryn Alice Art Swan Painting which can be viewed at Glansin Tea Room in St Annes on sea Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Kathryn Alice Olley named winner of Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024

2. Contributed

Kathryn Alice Olley named winner of Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Kathryn Olley with her artwork at Aven Restaurant

3. Contributed

Kathryn Olley with her artwork at Aven Restaurant Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Kathryn Alice Art “Posh Pie” Still life painting of Aven Restaurants signature dish Butter Pie

4. Contributed

Kathryn Alice Art “Posh Pie” Still life painting of Aven Restaurants signature dish Butter Pie Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireSt Annes
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice