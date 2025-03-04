From Burnout to Judge: Kathryn Olley Joins Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025 Panel

Just a year ago, Kathryn entered the competition after rediscovering her passion for art during a challenging period of emotional burnout. Creativity became her therapy, her escape, and ultimately her career. That deeply personal journey led to her being crowned Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024, and now, she is returning to help shine a light on the next generation of Lancashire talent.

Since winning the title, Kathryn's career has flourished. Her work is now proudly displayed at Glansin Tea Room in St Annes, where she is the resident artist, and she's also been commissioned to create a bespoke collection of artworks for Aven Restaurant in Preston working directly with MasterChef: The Professionals winner Oli Martin.

Known for her distinctive style and love of storytelling through art, Kathryn is passionate about celebrating Lancashire's creative community. She hopes her own story will inspire other artists to take a chance and enter this years competition.

The search for Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025 is now officially open. Full details on how to apply can be found on the Lancashire County Council website:

https://news.lancashire.gov.uk/news/youve-got-to-be-in-it-to-win-it-the-search-is-on-for-lancashire-artist-of-the-year-2025

To follow Kathryn's journey and see her latest work, visit www.kathrynaliceart.co.uk or follow her on Instagram or facebook at @kathrynaliceart.

Kathryn Alice Art Swan Painting which can be viewed at Glansin Tea Room in St Annes on sea

Kathryn Alice Olley named winner of Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024

Kathryn Olley with her artwork at Aven Restaurant