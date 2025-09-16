Free talk to discuss history of human growth

A free talk at the University of Lancashire will discuss how our species spends more time growing up than almost any other creature.

Growing Up Human will take a look at the incredible evolutionary story of how humans came to spend quite so much time playing around.

Dr Brenna Hassett, a Lecturer in Forensic Osteology and Archaeology, will explain how our species has invested in each stage of growing up. She will discuss how our dangerous pregnancies and births, helpless infants, and slow-growing children compare to our primate relatives and how did we get this way.

The talk is taking place at 6pm on Wednesday 8 October in the Mitchell and Kenyon Theatre, in Foster Building, on the Preston Campus. A 30-minute question and answer session will follow.

Two toddlers playing

Dr Hassett, author of The Times’ top 10 science book Built on Bones: 15,000 Years of Urban Life and Death, said: “One of the most interesting questions in human evolution is a simple one: how did we end up as the species we are? Right from the start, our species invests heavily in growing up, and this talk will look at the deeper evolutionary meaning behind our unique human childhoods.”

To book your free place, visit the website.