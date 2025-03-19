Free event to discuss the future of GPs

The University of Central Lancashire* will host a discussion focusing on the future of GPs in the modern world.

The School of Health, Social Work and Sport has organised a free panel event which will highlight and facilitate a debate about the current role of GPs and how this should evolve - working with community pharmacies, health, nursing and social care services.

Aimed at the general public, students, and medical professionals, the event has been organised by Malcolm Fisk, Professor of Aging and the Lifecourse at the University of Central Lancashire.

He said: “GPs have a special place in the hearts and minds of many people in Britain. That special place is ‘real’ because of the sympathetic and personal treatment that many of us receive when faced with illness, distress and uncertainty.

“The question in our changing world is about how we, within ‘partnerships for care’, can create a new ‘reality’ where the GP role is safeguarded.”

Joining him on the panel will be Professor StJohn Crean, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Enterprise, Umesh Chauhan, Professor of Primary Care Medicine, and Linda Vernon, Head of Digital Empowerment at Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board.

The free event will take place in Foster Building Lecture Theatre 3 on Tuesday 1 April from 5.40pm to 7.30pm. Tickets are now available online to reserve.