Free ‘drop in’ session will offer people advice on range of business services

A special ‘drop-in’ event where people can gain free advice about a whole range of business services is to be held in Kendal in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People attending the session at Stricklandgate House on September 22 will be able to speak to an insurance broker, financial advisor, accountant, property investor and utilities provider.

“It will be a great opportunity for people to ask questions and obtain advice, guidance and support at no cost,” said Mike O’Connor, Account Executive with commercial and personal insurance broker Simpson & Parsons Insurance Consultants Ltd, who will be one of those visitors can speak to at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully what they hear might provide them with peace of mind, allow them to take cost-effective decisions and potentially save some money.”

Back row, from left, Lindsay Gibson and Mike O’Connor, front row, from left, Helen Callaghan, Kate Smith-Potts and Tracey Auckland

He said the event was aimed at representatives of local companies as well as individual members of the public.

Among those offering advice on the day will be:

Financial advisor Lindsay Gibson, of Emerald Associates, who will be able to give advice about pensions, investments and inheritance tax planning

Helen Callaghan, of ICS Accounting and Staveley-based Hanley & Co, which can help businesses and individuals with advice about a range of accounting services, including payroll, annual accounts and VAT returns

Tracey Auckland, a partner of multiservice provider Utility Warehouse, who will be able to offer advice about utility bills, including energy, broadband and mobile phones

Kate Smith-Potts, a co-director of Ample Property Group, who will be able to offer guidance to those who want to earn an income through property investment

Mike O’Connor, of Simpson & Parsons, which has offices in Windermere and Kendal, who will offer advice and answer questions about any commercial or personal insurance matters and employee benefit programmes

“All of us are members of business networking group South Lakes BNI and we decided it would be great to collaborate and put on this event,” said Mike.

“Many of the services we offer are intertwined – for example, someone making an investment in property will probably also be thinking about getting insurance and looking at their utility bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If people wanted advice about all these topics, they would normally have to make multiple phone calls or visit several offices, whereas with our event they will be able to get advice from different businesses at the same time.

“These services are often things that people procrastinate about so this event will give them the opportunity to tick off several in one visit.”

He said the event was being held at Stricklandgate House, which provides accommodation, common services and facilities for voluntary organisations in South Lakeland, because those taking part wanted to support the local community and help the charity.

The drop-in session will take place from 10am to 3pm on September 22. People will not need to book – they can simply turn up on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If people wish to discuss confidential matters, they can exchange contact details with the business concerned and arrange to meet on another day,” said Mike.

He added that if the event proved a success, it could be the springboard for similar sessions, some of which might have a specific theme.