Free Bike Maintenance and Repair Sessions for Lancashire Residents This Summer

Active Cycles, a community-driven bike shop based in Accrington, is set to deliver a series of free Bike Maintenance and Bike Repair workshops this summer thanks to funding from Cycling UK.

The workshops come as part of The Big Bike Revival, an initiative led by Cycling UK in a bid to enable more people to become physically active and reduce their carbon footprint by switching to cycling. Active Cycles, which was set up in 2021 by charity Active Lancashire, is the latest in the series of community-based organisations to join the scheme offering free, small repairs and bike safety checks to Lancashire residents.

Active Cycles relies on donations of disused bikes from members of the public, and works with local landfill sites to rescue discarded bikes. Active Cycles’ mechanics then expertly restore bikes, reselling them at an affordable price to ensure each member of the Lancashire community has access to safe, affordable cycling. A number of bikes are also donated to community groups, schools and disadvantaged individuals. Children’s bikes are priced at £25, or £15 if donating an old bike, with adults bikes starting from £50.

Thanks to funding from Cycling UK, Active Cycles is now able to support members of the community with free bike safety checks and small repairs to bikes, regardless of whether a bike has been purchased from the Active Cycles store.

Active Cycles manager Michelle Grimes was delighted to announce the workshops, stating “We’re really pleased to have received funding from Cycling UK to deliver bike maintenance and repair workshops to members of the public.

“With the summer holidays just around the corner, it’s important for all of us here at Active Lancashire to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get out and be active. These workshops will enable individuals and families to have their bikes checked over by qualified mechanics and have small repairs on bikes they may have at home that are currently unused.”

Active Cycles is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30AM – 3:30PM and the third Saturday of each month. The shop is based in Accrington Arndale Centre, Union Street, BB5 1EX. Active Cycles’ Big Bike Revival sessions are running throughout August, to book your free slot please click this link or email [email protected].