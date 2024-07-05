Freds, Freddies, Fredas, Fredericks, Freddos: Cadbury World free entry this World Chocolate Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This World Chocolate Day, Sunday 7th July 2024, those who share their name with the much-loved Cadbury character, Freddo, can visit Cadbury World for free to enjoy the ultimate chocolate fun filled day.

July 2024: Cadbury World in Bournville, Birmingham, is celebrating this World Chocolate Day with a free-entry offer.

The iconic green frog, who is the star of the famous Cadbury Freddo bars and can be found at the popular Bournville attraction every day, is inviting fellow Freds, Fredas, Fredericks, Freddies and Freddos to celebrate the day with him and the other Cadbury characters!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday 7th July 2024 – also known as World Chocolate Day – all guests who share their name with Freddo will need to do is bring a valid proof of ID to the reception team on the day, and they will be granted a free entry ticket for a choc-tastic experience at the attraction, filled with chocolatey fun along the way. Guests can celebrate by meeting the frog himself, with Character Meet & Greets happening throughout the day.

Freddo at Cadbury World

Speaking about World Chocolate Day celebrations at Cadbury World, Freddo said: “What better way to celebrate World Chocolate Day than at Cadbury World?! I’m so excited to meet fellow Freds, Fredas, Fredericks, and Freddies here in Bournville. I’m hoping I meet another Freddo too! There’s so much on offer here at Cadbury World this summer, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our chocolatey world for a choc-tastic day of family fun.”

Guests can enjoy a variety of chocolatey activities while at Cadbury World. Jump aboard the new Cadbury Chocolate Quest ride and zap up the ingredients needed to make a Cadbury Dairy Milk, get creative and doodle with chocolate in the newly refurbished Have A Go zone, and meet the iconic Cadbury characters, including Freddo, every single day. Guests can also upgrade their experience with a delicious Character Afternoon Tea experience, and dine with Freddo, Caramel Bunny, Cadbury Parrot and more.

The World Chocolate Day offer is valid only on Sunday 7th July 2024 for the first 30 guests who enter the attraction before midday with any of the following first names: Fred, Freddie, Freddy, Freda, Frederick, or Freddo. A valid photo ID is required.