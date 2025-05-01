Foster carers play crucial role in supporting new parents through parent & child fostering

A young baby playing with his Mother

We’re discussing how foster carers can support new parents. We’ll be explaining the importance of support for new parents and the real difference it can make to families, as well as taking a closer look at Parent and Child Fostering, and what it takes to be a parent and child carer.

How Can Foster Carers Support New Parents?

While most people think of fostering as taking in a child or group of siblings as a short-term arrangement, the truth is, that there are lots of different types of fostering, from respite placements to long-term fostering arrangements, and many different kinds in between.

One type of fostering that not everyone is aware of is parent & child fostering. This type of fostering used to be called ‘Mother & Baby Fostering’, and you may still sometimes hear it referred to as a mother and baby placement, but in reality, parent and child fostering could be for either a mum or dad (or sometimes both).

As a parent and child carer, you welcome either a single parent or a couple and their baby into your home, and support the parents in caring for their child.

The idea behind this type of placement is that it allows new parents to learn how to care for their baby in a supportive environment that’s safe for them both.

Parent and child fostering placements are always short-term, usually lasting between 3 to 6 months. This gives new parents time to find their feet, and also gives the team around the parent and child enough time to assess progress, to judge whether the placement has been successful, and to plan for next steps, whatever that might be.

For example, securing permanent accommodation for the parent and child, and putting a package of support in place, or making referrals to other services that might be needed.

The Importance of Support For New Parents

No matter how it happens, becoming a parent is a life-changing event. Whether you fall pregnant as planned or your child comes via a difficult fertility journey or through another route, such as adoption.

Or perhaps you step into the role through special guardianship or becoming a stepparent. Whatever route to parenthood you take, the arrival of a child is bound to turn your life upside down.

Even if your baby is planned and your life settled, being a new parent can still be a challenge. However, for some new parents, juggling the demands of parenthood isn’t the only challenge they face.

Some new parents may be recent care-leavers themselves, without the support of family to help them through the long days and sleepless nights of caring for a newborn.

They might be still in education, going through a relationship breakdown, or escaping domestic abuse. They might have additional needs, mental health issues, or a disability that makes parenting even more challenging.

This is where the right support can make all the difference to new parents. Having someone they can trust to turn to for advice and support can make the experience of becoming a parent less lonely and overwhelming.

It can help new parents get back on their feet after a crisis, and to make the most of opportunities available to them in work or education. Not only that, but it helps them to give their child the best possible start too.

This is especially true for new parents who may not have had healthy role models growing up themselves. For example, many care-leavers may have been removed from situations of neglect or abuse, and without a positive parenting role model, they may struggle when they become parents themselves.

Having that early support can help ‘ break the cycle’, so that these parents can build brighter futures for themselves and their children, and avoid having their own children taken into care.

What Does It Take to Be a Parent & Child Carer?

Given it’s such a vital role, you’d be forgiven for thinking you need special qualifications to be a parent and child carer, but here at Olive Branch, we encourage applications from people from all walks of life, and formal qualifications or relevant work-experience aren’t required.

All you really need to get started on your journey to becoming a parent and child foster carer is a spare room in your home and a willingness to open your home to a parent and child in need.

Your spare room will need to be large enough for a new parent and their child to share, with space for a bed, cot and somewhere to store clothes, such as a chest of drawers or a wardrobe.

Of course, we’re sure you’ll have plenty of other brilliant qualities and excellent life skills to share too! Many people realise they have skills that they take for granted, like budgeting, cleaning and preparing simple meals.

Those who have been parents or grandparents or have childcare experience might also be able to teach new parents essential childcare skills, such as sterilising bottles or giving a baby a bath safely and getting them to sleep.

Above all, parent and child carers need to be non-judgemental and patient. And since your parent and child won’t be with you all that long, you need to be someone who’s warm, approachable and friendly, so that you can quickly establish their trust and start to build up a rapport with them.

How to Become a Parent & Child Carer

Like all foster carers, parent and child carers must go through a fostering process in order to be approved as carers.

While this may sound daunting, it’s really just a way of ensuring that fostering is right for you, and that any parents and children who come to live with you, will be safe under your care and guidance.

The process also allows Olive Branch to get to know you better and explore what qualities and experience you already have that will make you a great carer so they can present these at panel.

This is also your opportunity to ask questions and find out more about what fostering involves and the different types of foster placements, so you can be sure that parent and child fostering is the route you want to take.

As part of the fostering process, you’ll also undertake training alongside other prospective carers, to help prepare you for becoming a foster carer.

Make a Difference With Olive Branch

Supporting new parents as a foster carer is incredibly rewarding. As a parent and child carer with Olive Branch, not only will you receive a generous allowance and comprehensive package of training and support, but you’ll know that you’re doing a wonderful thing, giving new parents and their children a great start.

There’s currently a national shortage of parent and child fostering placements in the UK, meaning that many new parents have a long wait for a place in a residential setting, and may even end up separated from their baby.

If you’re ready to make a difference, we’d love to hear from you. Get in touch today to find out more or book a call back with one of our friendly fostering advisors.