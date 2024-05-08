Fort Vale EngineeringLtd achieves King's award for enterprise

Announced today (May 6th), Fort Vale is one of only a small number of national organisations to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise. This is the fifth time that Fort Vale have been recognised in this manner, having been given four Queen's Awards since the company's founding in 1967. Employing over 360 people, Fort Vale is the world leading design and manufacturer of equipment for the safe transport of bulk liquids, powders and gases. Graham Blanchard, Fort Vales' Global Sales & Marketing Director says, “Fort Vale is extremely proud to be recognised with our first King's Award. As a family company based in the UK, with roots firmly in Lancashire, it is fantastic for us to see our products being sold and used all over the world. Hard work, dedication and innovation - coupling those core values with our industry-leading safety, precision and quality has helped us to succeed for over 50 years. The King’s Award is great recognition for all our hard working and dedicated employees”. The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year in order to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth ll by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.