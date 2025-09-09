Former Bishop's Chaplain begins new role in Lancashire parish

The former Bishop’s Chaplain, Rev Sam Cheesman, has been welcomed by his new church at a special service which took place at the weekend.

Sam, 40, recently moved to his new role Rector of St James Church in Clitheroe after six years in his previous role.

He has been succeeded as Bishop’s Chaplain by Rev Andy Meeson, who until recently was Vicar of St John’s in Leyland and also Area Dean for Leyland Deanery.

Sam’s ‘Institution and Induction’ and welcome to the local community in Clitheroe was led by the Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev Dr Joe Kennedy who also preached.

Pictured left to right before the induction and installation service are Archdeacon David Picken, Bishop Philip North, Rev Sam Cheesman, Bishop Joe Kennedy and Rev Liz McLean of St Peter’s in Salesbury, who is the Area Dean of the local Whalley Deanery

You can watch a livestream recording of the service here.

The Institution part of the service is the spiritual and legal appointment of a priest to the role of vicar. This part of the service was conducted by Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn who Sam worked closely with in his previous role which included being a key member of the Bishop’s Vision and Strategy Team.

After the service Bishop Philip commented: “Tonight has marked a special new beginning for Sam and the parishes he now serves. I was delighted to be here and to feel the warmth of his welcome in Clitheroe which speaks volumes.

“I’m confident that he and his family will bring energy, care and strength to the community here; supported every step of the way by the church family around them as they bring the joyous message of Jesus to all who live locally.”

The busy church before the service begins

Meanwhile, the Induction is the physical and symbolic act of placing the vicar into the church building and parish and this was conducted by The Venerable David Picken, Archdeacon of Lancaster.

As well as his family, including wife Mairi and daughter Lydia, Sam was supported by many of his new parishioners in what was a packed church alongside former colleagues from his role as Bishop’s Chaplain.

During the induction service Sam was also officially welcomed to his new role by the churchwardens and several local civic and community leaders.

Sam added: “I’ve been truly touched by the warmth of the welcome I’ve received, and I’m thrilled to begin ministry in such a vibrant, open-hearted church—one that’s passionate about sharing the message of Jesus.

I’m also deeply grateful to everyone who helped prepare for today, and especially to the parishioners and churchwardens who faithfully carried things forward during the recent vacancy.”