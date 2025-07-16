Forbes Solicitors Makes Five New Appointments in its Commercial Division

Forbes Solicitors has appointed five new lawyers in its Commercial Division, with the law firm expanding its teams in Lancashire and Manchester.

Partner Charlotte Nuttall and Solicitor Robab Ali both join the Division’s Employment, HR and Business Immigration team, while Partner Jonathan Chung and Senior Associate Danielle Leeming become the latest members of the Commercial Property team.

Cameron Shaw joins as a Solicitor in the Corporate team, which recently reported advising on deals with a combined value of over £160million during its latest financial year, ending 30th April 2025.

Together, the five new recruits bring over 55 years’ legal experience to the firm’s Commercial Division. Partner Charlotte Nuttall has advised on complex employment law matters across a range of sectors including manufacturing, retail, leisure, hospitality, care and professional services. Based at Forbes’ head office at Gordon House in Preston, Charlotte will support a roster of clients across Lancashire and nationwide.

Jonathan Chung will be based at Forbes’ Manchester office and brings a wealth of experience to his new role as a Partner in the Commercial Property team. He has supported businesses on matters including landlord and tenant agreements, commercial property acquisitions and disposals, and property leasing and financing.

A recent restructure at Forbes Solicitors saw the creation of the specialist Commercial Division, which sits alongside two other newly formed divisions, Public Sector and Consumer.

Partner Emma Swan leads the Commercial Division and commented: “Our new divisional team structure hones the firm’s specialisms and builds on the rich sector-knowledge and people-first service valued by clients. All our new team members fit perfectly with this and it’s an exciting time to be growing our teams across Lancashire and Manchester.

“There’s a lot happening in the North, from the new pro-business possibilities of the government’s industrial strategy, through to a ten-year plan to boost Greater Manchester’s economic growth, as well as Lancashire Devolution. Ambitious, forward-thinking organisations are looking at the opportunities these policies and initiatives present and seeking professional advice to drive growth. Investing in talent helps us to expand our capabilities and capacity to stay ahead of demand.”

The five new appointments follow a series of promotions in Forbes’ Commercial Division. Georgina Kenny, Head of the Property Litigation team has been promoted to Partner, while Jo Handler has become a Partner in the Employment, HR and Business Immigration team. Commercial litigation lawyer Sheroze Nadeem has been promoted to Senior Associate, with Andrew Wilkinson becoming an Associate in the Commercial Property team. Louise Fielding and Jacob Prior have both qualified as Solicitors, and Gemma Catlow has completed her CILEX qualification to become a Legal executive.