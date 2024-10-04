Food for thought public lecture
‘Our Food Futures: Rising Inequality and Climate Change’ is the first in a series of talks bringing research to all from global experts and Lancaster academics.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation reports that hunger affects more than 800 million people globally, a figure that persists despite significant technological advancements in agriculture and other sectors.
In developed nations, including the United Kingdom, food banks are experiencing unprecedented demand, exacerbated by the post-pandemic cost of living crisis. While the causes of hunger vary by country, several common factors emerge around increasing income inequality, climate change-induced extreme weather events and economic disruptions stemming from the pandemic.
Biraj Patnaik will explore the concept of the fundamental right to food, examining its legal and practical implications. He will analyse how growing inequality and climate-related shocks are intensifying the food crisis, both in India and worldwide.
The lecture will conclude by considering potential policy responses and solutions to these pressing challenges, offering insights into how nations might address this critical issue.
Register for the informative talk and discussion on Thursday 24 October, 6.30pm-8pm at the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster University Campus.
Recordings of all our previous public lectures are available on the LU website.
