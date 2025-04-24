Flower power boost for Lancashire charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire’s own tulip festival burst into bloom for its seventh year, raising a record £3,134.18 for charities Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Fundatia Motivation Romania.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardeners from throughout the county headed to Brighter Blooms plant nursery in Gillibrand Street, Walton-le-Dale, for the weekend event, which was hosted by nursery proprietor Matthew Smith and his wife.

Matthew, who grows flowers, vegetables and fruit bushes, which he then sells to the public via garden shows nationwide, showcased more than 60 varieties of tulips in a rainbow of colours and arranged in a variety of stunning displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouraged by the warm spring sunshine, visitors were able to take their time to appreciate the flowers and enjoy hot drinks and home-made cakes, which were sold and served by a team of volunteers from the two benefitting charities. The volunteers also ran a raffle and sold the nursery’s own honey to boost takings.

Warm, sunny weather enabled visitors to the tulip festival to spend more time enjoying the blooms

Other attractions included much enjoyed performances by Preston People’s Choir on the Sunday, tutorials on fruit tree grafting by expert Hilary Dodson and an information stand staffed by members of the Hardy Plant Society North West Region, who shared tips and advice.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Our thanks to Matthew, his wife and everyone involved in making this year’s tulip festival so successful. As a spring event, the weather can sometimes be a bit hit and miss but the warm sunshine really showed it in its true colours - a joyous blast of heart-lifting hues that made everyone want to linger.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Fundatia Motivation Romania supplies wheelchairs, mobility aids and independent living training to adults and children in Romania.