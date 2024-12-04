Flixton care home appeals for people to send resident birthday cards and make lifelong Manchester City fans dream come true for 101st birthday

HC-One’s De Brook Lodge Care Home, in Flixton, Manchester, is appealing for kind-hearted people to send birthday cards to a resident who is a life-long Manchester City fan who is turning 101-years-old.

John Cunningham, aged 100, who is a resident at HC-One’s De Brook Lodge Care Home, was born on December 14, 1923, in Gorton, Manchester. John has led an exciting life including serving in the Merchant Navy as a signal man on the Ocean peace ship that was bombed.

John is a proud father of four children and has been an avid Manchester City supporter since he was a young boy. John went to watch his first football match with his father at Maine Road when he was six years old, and he was a season ticket holder until his late 80s.

John was also a member of the Manchester City Social Club, and his favourite player is Erling Haaland.

HC-One’s John Cunningham celebrating his 100th birthday last year with family

When asked what his wish is for his 101st birthday, John Cunningham stated:

“I’d love to be able to meet my favourite player Erling Haaland at the Manchester City Etihad stadium and score a goal against him!”

John will be celebrating the special occasion with friends and family. However, the team at HC-One’s De Brook Lodge Care Home would like to make it extra special. De Brook Lodge Care Home are asking people to send John a birthday card as it "would mean so much” to him.

Danielle Aikenhead, Lifestyle Manager at HC-One’s De Brook Lodge Care Home, added:

HC-One’s John Cunningham celebrating his 100th birthday last year with Navy

“From everyone here at De Brook Lodge, we would like to wish John a fantastic 101st birthday. We look forward to celebrating John’s birthday with him.

“To mark this amazing milestone birthday, we’re rallying together to get John at least 101 birthday cards – one for every year of his incredible life! Whether it’s a store-bought card, a handmade masterpiece, or just a simple note, we want to fill his day with lots of love and laughter.

“It would mean so much to John, reading the well wishes and messages from others in the local community.”