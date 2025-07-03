Fleetwood Hall care home residents visit local RNLI station

Residents of Fleetwood Hall Care Home in Fleetwood, part of Sandstone Care, recently enjoyed a very educational outing to Fleetwood’s local RNLI Lifeboat Centre, where they had the opportunity to learn about the lifesaving work carried out by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and the rich maritime history of their local area in Fleetwood.

The group of ladies from the care home spent the day exploring the centre, discovering fascinating facts about Fleetwood's lifeboat heritage dating back to the Victorian era and were warmly welcomed by the dedicated team of RNLI lifeguards, who shared personal stories and insights into their vital role in keeping local waters safe.

The RNLI has had a presence in Fleetwood since 1859, when the town’s first lifeboat station was established to serve the growing port and fishing community. Situated on the edge of Morecambe Bay, an area known for its shifting sands and unpredictable tides. Fleetwood quickly became a key location for maritime safety and over the decades, generations of brave volunteers have crewed the lifeboats, risking their lives to rescue those in peril at sea.

As part of the visit, the residents were given the unique opportunity to dress in RNLI gear and tour the station's offices. This gave them a glimpse into the daily routines and challenges faced by the lifeboat crews who remain on call 24/7 and generously give their time to service.

Fleetwood Hall resident Barbara Holme trying on lifeboat gear.

Fleetwood Hall manager Kimberly Lord said: It was wonderful learning about the brave work of the RNLI and seeing the lifeboats up close. It was a great experience for our ladies, and they had an amazing day out and were very grateful for the RNLI for their service and hospitality to our residents.”