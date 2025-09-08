Fleetwood care home greeted by Unity the Guide Dog

Fleetwood Hall Care Home in Fleetwood, part of Sandstone Care Group, recently enjoyed a special visit from Unity, a lovely, trained guide dog from the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, along with her owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff were delighted to meet Unity and were able to pet and play with her while learning more about the amazing work she and the charity do. Guide Dogs for the Blind Association is Fleetwood Hall’s chosen charity this year.

The visit included an informative talk from Graham, a Guide Dogs charity speaker, who shared fascinating insights into the world of guide dogs and the vital role they play in the lives of people with sight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association is a UK charity that helps thousands of people with visual impairments live independently and confidently. Its work goes far beyond providing dogs; they offer mobility training, emotional support, and practical advice for people of all ages affected by sight loss.

Unity the guide dog with Fleetwood Hall resident Elaine. Photo: Sandstone Care

Graham shared that it costs around £50,000 to breed, train, and support a guide dog throughout its working life and the charity relies almost entirely on donations to continue this life-changing work. Each dog undergoes rigorous training to safely guide their owner, respond to hazards, and give them the freedom to move around their community with confidence.

For Fleetwood Hall, this day was especially meaningful, as two of its residents are blind. Graham’s blindness awareness session, which included an introduction to braille, was not only informative but very practical and useful for the staff and helped further their understanding of how to assist residents with sight loss.

Following the session, the home has proudly acquired a braillebible for one resident, enabling her to continue enjoying weekly communion with her congregation and maintain that important part of her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Hall would like to extend thanks to Graham, Unity, and the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association for holding such a lovely and informative and for the extraordinary work they do every single day to empower people with sight loss.