Fleetmaxx Solutions Burnley Partners with DBC Training to Launch Pioneering Apprenticeship Program

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fleetmaxx Solutions, a rapidly growing company since its inception in June 2019, based in Burnley, is excited to announce its partnership with DBC Training to launch a dynamic apprenticeship program aimed at nurturing fresh talent and fostering growth within the organization. This strategic alliance underscores Fleetmaxx Solutions' commitment to developing a skilled workforce and sustaining its remarkable growth trajectory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetmaxx Solutions, a rapidly growing company since its inception in June 2019, based in Burnley is excited to announce its partnership with DBC Training to launch a dynamic apprenticeship program aimed at nurturing fresh talent and fostering growth within the organisation.

Fleetmaxx Solutions’ Vision for Growth and Talent Development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fleetmaxx Solutions in Burnley has enjoyed remarkable growth over the past few years, and the company has ambitious plans to expand even further. Recognising the importance of recruiting and developing fresh talent to sustain this growth, Fleetmaxx Solutions conducted extensive research to find the perfect apprenticeship partner,” Stephen Buckley, Sales Manager, Fleetmaxx Solutions - Burnley.

The Fleetmaxx Solutions Team

“After a thorough evaluation, DBC Training was selected for several compelling reasons that align with Fleetmaxx Solutions’ vision and values.” Added Stephen.

Why DBC Training Stands Out

Experience and Awards: DBC Training is an Ofsted Grade 2 Good apprenticeship training provider with over 20 years of experience. Their excellence in the field has been recognised with the prestigious AAC Business & Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Year awards in 2020 and 2018.

Industry Expertise: The Development Coaches at DBC Training are industry experts who provide tailored support to apprentices, ensuring they acquire in-demand skills and industry-recognized qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo Braithwaite and Archie Fitzmaurice our new apprentices

Quality Assurance: DBC Training’s commitment to delivering high-quality apprenticeships is reflected in their excellent ratings from both employers and learners on gov.uk.

Community Engagement: DBC Training actively engages with the community, fostering strong connections between employers and fresh talent, which is crucial for developing a skilled and motivated workforce.

Fleetmaxx Solutions’ Apprenticeship Program

Starting soon, Fleetmaxx Solutions will introduce eight apprentices in its sales offices. These apprentices will embark on the Sales Executive Level 4 apprenticeship, a program meticulously designed to develop new and existing skills, hone business development potential, and equip apprentices with the knowledge, skills, and behaviours required for their roles.

Program Highlights

The Sales Executive Level 4 apprenticeship aims to:

· Plan and execute sales activities effectively.

· Establish rapport and build trust with customers.

· Develop and maintain strong relationships.

· Lead end-to-end sales interactions.

· Provide outstanding customer experiences.

By focusing on these areas, the program supports Fleetmaxx Solutions’ growth plans, ensuring that both individuals and the organization succeed in generating new business by contacting prospective customers, qualifying opportunities, and closing sales.

Insights from DBC Training

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cath Albans, Head of Business Development at DBC Training, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership:

“We were first approached by Fleetmaxx Solutions to explore their recruitment plan, and identify how utilising apprenticeships could support their growth plan. We worked in collaboration with them to develop and implement a coordinated apprentice recruitment campaign designed to attract, find and recruit/enrol new high-quality talent from a range of diverse backgrounds.

DBC Training is really pleased to be partnering with them on their first ever apprenticeship programme. They have demonstrated significant commitment to offering apprentices the opportunity to learn and grow with this relatively new but very exciting brand, and their sales managers are fully invested in providing a career development path for them. We are looking forward to working together on this and subsequent cohorts.”

Looking Ahead

Fleetmaxx Solutions will be introducing the apprentices in due course, so stay tuned for updates on this exciting new chapter. The partnership with DBC Training marks a significant milestone in Fleetmaxx Solutions’ journey, reflecting the company’s dedication to growth, innovation, and the development of future talent.

For more information, please visit the Fleetmaxx Solutions, Contact Us page;

https://www.fleetmaxxsolutions.co.uk/contact/burnley/